Hi all,

I have accumulated thousands of digital photos over the last couple of decades and it is a real mess. There are many duplicates in the same or different folders with same or different names.

What I would really like to do, for starters, is scan a drive or PC and all its drives for photos, and assemble them in one place with duplicates removed. After that I would then get into assorting them by the date taken metadata.

Any suggestions? There's a lot so an thinking a cloud solution is going to be too slow. That said, a lot of the photos are on old external USB2 drives so those will be slow anyway.

Dn't mind paying - hopefully something not too expensive.

Suggestions and recommendations?

Thanks