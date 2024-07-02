Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Imaging Looking for a photo utility
johno1234

2550 posts

Uber Geek


#315312 2-Jul-2024 13:19
Hi all,

 

I have accumulated thousands of digital photos over the last couple of decades and it is a real mess. There are many duplicates in the same or different folders with same or different names.

 

What I would really like to do, for starters, is scan a drive or PC and all its drives for photos, and assemble them in one place with duplicates removed. After that I would then get into assorting them by the date taken metadata.

 

Any suggestions? There's a lot so an thinking a cloud solution is going to be too slow. That said, a lot of the photos are on old external USB2 drives so those will be slow anyway.

 

Dn't mind paying - hopefully something not too expensive.

 

Suggestions and recommendations?

 

Thanks

ANglEAUT
2269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3255498 2-Jul-2024 13:48
If you find something decent, please update us here. I am also looking for a solution.

 

Either way, eventually, you will have to look through these thousands of photos yourself & decide which ones you want to keep.

 

You will want to find a tool that can find duplicates based on

 

  • file name

     

    • Is filename.jpg the same as filename-01.jpg the same as filename (Copy 1).jpg?
  • meta data
  • "visual" similarity

     

    • due to cropping, resizing, different file formats, uploads & downloads from the cloud

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
openmedia
3239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3255501 2-Jul-2024 13:51
I'm currently playing with Photoprism which has some great capabilities for scanning your photo database. It doesn't load duplicates, but at present the webUI has no way to easily report on duplicates.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

davidcole
6000 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3255570 2-Jul-2024 16:01
Immich will do this somewhat.

 

But on desktop (windows) I use xnview - It has a "find similar images" where you can set the percentage of image content to match - or just strictly use file names and data.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV



rhy7s
603 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3255720 2-Jul-2024 21:55
I use the free version of Digital Volcano's Duplicate Cleaner https://www.digitalvolcano.co.uk/dcdownload_versions.html for finding exact duplicates but you could trial the paid version if you're also wanting to find visually similar, cropped and recompressed photos, do you have enough ports to plug all the drives in at once for comparison?

 

If you were importing via PhotoMove to a central repository, you can configure it to ignore exact duplicates during that process https://www.mjbpix.com/photomove-2-0-features-and-options/

mentalinc
3134 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3255723 2-Jul-2024 22:02
Another option: https://github.com/qarmin/czkawka

 

Scans the photos, videos etc etc then shows you the duplicates so you can confirm which one to keep with a few options including keeping the large file size etc.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

johno1234

2550 posts

Uber Geek


  #3255801 3-Jul-2024 08:33
A lot to look at (excuse the pun) - thanks guys.

prevaljo
174 posts

Master Geek


  #3273127 18-Aug-2024 09:29
Over the years we have used a couple of tools to manage digital images. Originally we used Google's Picasa (?) which had facial recognition, after the death of Picasa we tried ACDSee which is a solid tool for cataloguing images but you will need to put in a lot of time and effort to make it useful. 

