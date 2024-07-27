OnceBitten

Earlier this year my band played at a wedding and the photographer / videographer took some footage of the band playing

they sent it to us as an e-mail with a link to click on to download it, but most of the band either couldn't download it or couldn't open it or got no sound when they did

I managed to download it ok and opened it with Quick Time Player and it played fine on my MacBook - it was good footage and good audio

the clip was only 1 min 30 seconds but it's 2.4GB. It's an MP4 file

Is there anyway I can compress the file somehow or save it as something else so it's not so big?

I'd like to send it to some people and upload it to our website, but at 2.4GB it's far too big

any advice would be helpful thanks