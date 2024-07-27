Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Imaging: How to compress / shrink a file?
OnceBitten

#315586 27-Jul-2024 22:56
Earlier this year my band played at a wedding and the photographer / videographer took some footage of the band playing

 

they sent it to us as an e-mail with a link to click on to download it, but most of the band either couldn't download it or couldn't open it or got no sound when they did

 

I managed to download it ok and opened it with Quick Time Player and it played fine on my MacBook - it was good footage and good audio

 

the clip was only 1 min 30 seconds but it's 2.4GB. It's an MP4 file

 

 

 

Is there anyway I can compress the file somehow or save it as something else so it's not so big?

 

I'd like to send it to some people and upload it to our website, but at 2.4GB it's far too big

 

 

 

any advice would be helpful thanks

Stu

Stu
  #3265340 27-Jul-2024 23:02
Could you upload it to YouTube and share it with a private link?

ETA YouTube will deal with any conversion and will stream at whatever quality the connection of the viewing party is capable of.




lxsw20
  #3265341 27-Jul-2024 23:03
https://handbrake.fr/  or upload it to youtube and share the link?

ANglEAUT
  #3265399 28-Jul-2024 00:37
+1 for Handbrake.

 

It has many handy presets for different file sizes, video sizes & quality. After selecting the desired option, I'd go back to the audio settings & make sure they are not converted so that the original audio is retained.

 

https://vimeo.com is an alternative to YouTube as well.




