GoPro editing Software
hsvhel

#317620 30-Oct-2024 20:41
Interested in what Software (free or paid) that people are using to edit together clips, specifically from a GroPro....new to this sort of format and would like to hear the good and the frustrating of what is out there.

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3303441 30-Oct-2024 22:13
What type of computer are you using? Windows or MacOS?




mattwnz
  #3303449 30-Oct-2024 23:08
DaVinci resolve is what many use these days and free for most features. 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3303482 31-Oct-2024 06:57
ClipChamp (Windows) is basic but does the job depending how fancy you want to go.




mudguard
  #3303483 31-Oct-2024 07:12
I've used Premiere Pro for five or six years. But honestly probably would have started with Davinci if I was going again. Premiere Pro has quite the learning curve as does Davinci but at least the latter is free!

caffynz
  #3303484 31-Oct-2024 07:14
Have a look at CapCut - I use it sometimes for basic editing. 

Senecio
  #3303585 31-Oct-2024 09:55
I find the GoPro provided Quik app on iOS and now available on MacOS to be pretty good. If you're trying to combine it with other footage then a more powerful package like Davinci Resolve or other is a great suggestion but if its just GoPro fottage then Quik works really well.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3303588 31-Oct-2024 09:58
What's wrong with using GoPro Player




Senecio
  #3303640 31-Oct-2024 10:21
Player was primarily designed fo GoPro Max 360* footage.

hsvhel

  #3303653 31-Oct-2024 10:46
Thanking you all, have some ideas on what to have a play on......totally foreign to me, so absolute beginner to vide editing in this format

 

 




TwoSeven
  #3303809 31-Oct-2024 16:43
i would suggest that some of the small apps mentioned above can do the job quite well - it can be just as effective to use a couple of small apps together than to use a more dedicated one.

 

 

 

For me, I typically use Davinci Resolve on the desktop and LumaFusion on the iPad.

 

 

 

Davinci Resolve is (as far as I am aware) a fully featured studio grade video editing (and probably sound as well) suite done by Blackmagic Design.  The base version free and can be used for anything from basic video editing to full on production.  Blackmagic Design are known for making studio equipment from cameras, ATEMs, consoles, cables etc.

 


They also do free camera s/w for the iPhone (not sure about the Android app) called Blackmagic Cam (similar to Apples Final Cut Camera app).

 

LumaFusion is a an app by Luma Touch LLC that runs on the ipad/iphone (it may have an android version) and is touch enabled. It is very simple to use and edit video. It is not free, but I have found their support to be very good when I have needed it.

 


Both have lots of videos from their respective communities on Youtube showing how to perform different actions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 




richms
  #3303815 31-Oct-2024 17:21
The problem I had when I had to remove parts, blur parts and add a watermark to action camera footage when I was using adobe premiere is that it had very very limited frame rate support and would end up dumbing stuff down to 60FPS as there were no higher options available in it. There was some work around to using a fractional frame rate but that all fell to pieces with some of the plugins that we wanted to use.

 

In the end we did it twice, once to get the audio, and then again with the footage interprited as 60FPS to get the video effects applied, and then stuck them back together.




nitro
  #3303817 31-Oct-2024 17:28
mattwnz:

 

DaVinci resolve is what many use these days and free for most features. 

 

 

definitely among the best, but does come with a steep learning curve depending on how much video editing experience the user has.

