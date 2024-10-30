i would suggest that some of the small apps mentioned above can do the job quite well - it can be just as effective to use a couple of small apps together than to use a more dedicated one.

For me, I typically use Davinci Resolve on the desktop and LumaFusion on the iPad.

Davinci Resolve is (as far as I am aware) a fully featured studio grade video editing (and probably sound as well) suite done by Blackmagic Design. The base version free and can be used for anything from basic video editing to full on production. Blackmagic Design are known for making studio equipment from cameras, ATEMs, consoles, cables etc.



They also do free camera s/w for the iPhone (not sure about the Android app) called Blackmagic Cam (similar to Apples Final Cut Camera app).

LumaFusion is a an app by Luma Touch LLC that runs on the ipad/iphone (it may have an android version) and is touch enabled. It is very simple to use and edit video. It is not free, but I have found their support to be very good when I have needed it.



Both have lots of videos from their respective communities on Youtube showing how to perform different actions.