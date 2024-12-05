Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#317998 5-Dec-2024 10:39
Hi all - here's the TLDR - has anyone in the Wellington region have a battery that will work with an early 2000's Sony Digital 8 camcorder that they may be willing to lend or sell?

 

I have a DCR-TVR355E camcorder and one original battery that seems OK & powers up the device, etc. Our daughter wants to get some footage at her wedding with this (it's a vibe she tells me) so I bought the only replacement battery I could find. It's a Wasabi match, but the camcorder rejects it due to it not being an 'Infolithium'. It'll turn on for a second, display the message 'for info lithium only' and shut off (either in camera or VCR mode).

 

So I'm looking for either a hack to fool the camera or a battery that has the info lithium chip... in the Wellington Region... by Saturday... anyone... Bueller...?

 

Thanks for any suggestions.




Cheers,
Mike

Photographer/Videographer clickmedia.nz

  #3316134 5-Dec-2024 11:33
Looks similar to mine.. I (recently) just used the AC Adapter to power mine up so I could extract all of my footage via Firewire.. Do you have the AC adapter?

 
 
 
 

  #3316137 5-Dec-2024 11:49
Hi - thanks, yes, I do have the AC adapter & the original battery charges OK & says it'll last for about 60 mins, but it's old & I don't really trust it... plus it'd be great to have a back-up battery. Do you have one by chance?




Cheers,
Mike

Photographer/Videographer clickmedia.nz

  #3319739 12-Dec-2024 20:12
Quick follow up - I didn't manage to get hold of a spare battery but the original battery still worked very well - over 40 minutes of recording - far better than I expected for a rechargeable battery that's 20 years old & not been used for over 10 years.

 

The retailer who sold me the third party battery (Photogear in Auck) that the camera wouldn't work with were happy to refund - they're a great business to deal with for photo/video/audio gear.

 

I've just booted up a very old iMac that has FireWire 400 & 800 ports and offloaded the footage into iMovie s/w. The niece of the groom used the camcorder at the wedding until the battery died & I charged it up at the reception for her to shoot more footage. She also took some still photos (480px X 640px yelp) & short mpeg clips onto the memory stick... which I forgot existed & was in the camera - yes, that annoying proprietary Sony Memory Stick. I thought that I'd probably have to write them off (no reader), but I found an old USB mini type B cable & the memory stick popped up on the desktop of the iMac with it's own weird looking icon.

 

So now I've got an editing job ahead to combine 4:3 format standard definition camcorder footage with 4K 16:9 smartphone, GoPro & mirrorless camera footage... should be fun.




Cheers,
Mike

Photographer/Videographer clickmedia.nz

