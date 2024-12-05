Hi all - here's the TLDR - has anyone in the Wellington region have a battery that will work with an early 2000's Sony Digital 8 camcorder that they may be willing to lend or sell?

I have a DCR-TVR355E camcorder and one original battery that seems OK & powers up the device, etc. Our daughter wants to get some footage at her wedding with this (it's a vibe she tells me) so I bought the only replacement battery I could find. It's a Wasabi match, but the camcorder rejects it due to it not being an 'Infolithium'. It'll turn on for a second, display the message 'for info lithium only' and shut off (either in camera or VCR mode).

So I'm looking for either a hack to fool the camera or a battery that has the info lithium chip... in the Wellington Region... by Saturday... anyone... Bueller...?

Thanks for any suggestions.