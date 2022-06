Hi.

Myself and a number of overseas friends currently use Facebook Messenger to communicate.

Lately some of us have expressed dissatisfaction with FBM and so we are looking for an alternative.

I checked out Whatsapp, Signal and Telegram but they all require you to have it installed on a phone as well, and 2 peeps dont have a smartphone.

Is there something else out there?

EDIT: usual chat features be nice, ie attaching photos, gifs, emojis etc.