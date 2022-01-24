Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Instagram open proxy
PhilANZ

#293470 24-Jan-2022 14:01
Not sure if this is the place for this but can't find anywhere else. I've been trying for a few weeks to set up Instagram. Should be simple but from the number of people having similar issues, at least I know I'm not alone.

Finally thought I'd made it, but now get this message:

The IP address that you are using has been flagged as an open proxy. If you believe this to be incorrect, please visit https://help.instagram.com/

Tried a number of supposed solutions - but none work for me. I haven't set up a separate proxy server - surely I shouldn't need to? My wife has set up Instagram on her system - it's just mine that doesn't work.

Going to the help site suggested is a big joke - again I'm not the only one to find this.

If anyone has some solutions that might work I'd be so grateful.

Jase2985
  #2855735 24-Jan-2022 14:10
not using a VPN or anything like that?

PhilANZ

  #2855780 24-Jan-2022 16:00
No - my system's very basic

insane
  #2855824 24-Jan-2022 17:02
PhilANZ: No - my system's very basic


Can you type: 'what is my IP' into a Google search and let us know what the first three sets of numbers are. You can leave off the last numbers after the third .

E.g 123.123.123.xxx



PhilANZ

  #2855828 24-Jan-2022 17:22
121.79.252

insane
  #2855857 24-Jan-2022 19:52
Hmm, might need to raise a support case with inspire net, they could be using proxies to try save on bandwidth / improve performance of some sites, or using CGNAT with a small pool of public IPs and Instagram are flagging too many users being the same IP address or similar.

Can you connect via 4G OK? Better still hot spot via your mobile phone using the same computer?

PhilANZ

  #2855964 25-Jan-2022 09:47
I raised a support case with Inspire and confess to being disappointed with their response. Usually they are very good, but this time I feel they were just going through standard routines and ignoring the info I gave them - such as my wife's system being fine.

Possibly - but I never use the phone for more than calls / texts (including WhatsApp, etc). I've never been particularly dextrous, and since a stroke in 2007 even less so. The major long-lasting effect of the stroke was to my short-term memory. Learning new skills is a challenge.

