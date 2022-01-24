Not sure if this is the place for this but can't find anywhere else. I've been trying for a few weeks to set up Instagram. Should be simple but from the number of people having similar issues, at least I know I'm not alone.



Finally thought I'd made it, but now get this message:



The IP address that you are using has been flagged as an open proxy. If you believe this to be incorrect, please visit https://help.instagram.com/



Tried a number of supposed solutions - but none work for me. I haven't set up a separate proxy server - surely I shouldn't need to? My wife has set up Instagram on her system - it's just mine that doesn't work.



Going to the help site suggested is a big joke - again I'm not the only one to find this.



If anyone has some solutions that might work I'd be so grateful.

