OnceBitten

I know the answer is probably that you can't, but I thought I'd ask anyway just in case there is a way you can.

How can you stop 'suggested pages' appearing on your Facebook page, or is there a way to hide / remove them so they don't appear??

this is what I mean below

my wife watches Eastenders on UKTV and doesn't want spoilers like this to come up on the Facebook page, but I can't see how I can stop them from just 'appearing' on my Facebook feed.

does anyone know if you can actually remove things like this or stop them from appearing on the FB feed?

any advice would be helpful