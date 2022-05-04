Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to stop 'suggested pages' coming up on FB
OnceBitten

465 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295909 4-May-2022 13:07
I know the answer is probably that you can't, but I thought I'd ask anyway just in case there is a way you can.

 

How can you stop 'suggested pages' appearing on your Facebook page, or is there a way to hide / remove them so they don't appear??

 

this is what I mean below

 

 

 

 

my wife watches Eastenders on UKTV and doesn't want spoilers like this to come up on the Facebook page, but I can't see how I can stop them from just 'appearing' on my Facebook feed.

 

does anyone know if you can actually remove things like this or stop them from appearing on the FB feed?

 

 

 

any advice would be helpful 

jonb
1675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2910118 4-May-2022 13:25
Only to click on the ... menu and select something like 'Not interested in Eastenders' and hope FB eventually takes the hint.

Linux
9085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910126 4-May-2022 13:48
I report all gambling / pokies Ads on Facebook as misleading or scam and they do not stop!!

gehenna
7364 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910130 4-May-2022 13:56
I don't see those.  Maybe because I don't use groups, or because I use Pi-Hole?  



MackinNZ
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2910132 4-May-2022 14:12
Install this great little browser extension and make Facebook appear the way YOU want it.

 

F.B. Purity - Clean up and Customize Facebook (fbpurity.com)

MikeAqua
6880 posts

Uber Geek


  #2910147 4-May-2022 15:05
Uninstall facebook.




Mike

Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
199 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910197 4-May-2022 17:29
Another vote for FB Purity - you'll wonder how you ever put up with normal Facebook before. It's free, but I've donated twice. The dude is very responsive when FB change things around, which is quite regularly.

dt

dt
1088 posts

Uber Geek


  #2910202 4-May-2022 17:39
first time hearing of fb purity and first time ive ever seen 5/5 stars on a product with over 2k reviews on the chrome app store! wow. 



WyleECoyoteNZ
976 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2910249 4-May-2022 20:35
I have a habit of clearing the App cache\downloaded junk of Facebook every couple of weeks. Mainly use FB through android phone however.

