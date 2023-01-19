Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsRecommendations for an 'alternative' messaging app/platform?
jonathan18

6447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303146 19-Jan-2023 15:41
Send private message quote this post

My wider family have been using Telegram to keep in contact, but some of us are keen on moving to an alternative messaging app; we're a mix of Android and Apple users, with some options being off the table due to personal dislikes (this rules out at least Google apps, WhatsApp, and Messenger). The problem is I'm finding it difficult to find one that meets all the basic criteria (below), so hoped someone here may have some ideas.

 

* multi-platform (must have Android and iOS apps; ideally a web interface, browser extension and/or Windows app as well)

 

* allow the same account to be logged in across multiple devices [edit] including more than one mobile device (rules out Signal) and access all messages on all devices (rules out Viber)

 

* relatively straight forward to set up as many in my family aren't IT savvy

 

The last of these could potentially rule out Element, which on first use seemed to meet all our requirements - I'm struggling to easily create a family group in it, and I can see some family members being put off. Given its target audience, I'm not too surprised, but we want to ensure it's something that is easy to set up, doesn't require hosting one's own server etc.

 

Are there any products that people could recommend that may meet our needs?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12293 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3024059 19-Jan-2023 16:18
Send private message quote this post

SMS ?

 

Email ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.

mjb

mjb
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3024061 19-Jan-2023 16:22
Send private message quote this post

I can make assumptions, but can you elaborate on why you're wanting to move away from Telegram ?




contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping

alasta
5899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3024079 19-Jan-2023 16:31
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

SMS ?

 

Email ?

 

 

I have never understood why email is not the preferred option in cases such as this. I must be missing something, because to me instant messaging seems like it's just email with all the workflow features removed. 

 

I have friends pressuring me to install instant messaging apps and, as a non technical person, I just push back. 



mdf

mdf
3167 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3024081 19-Jan-2023 16:34
Send private message quote this post

I am logged in to Signal on a couple of PCs and my phone right now. But I might be missing something as to this requirement on your list?

davidcole
5625 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3024083 19-Jan-2023 16:36
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

xpd:

 

SMS ?

 

Email ?

 

 

I have never understood why email is not the preferred option in cases such as this. I must be missing something, because to me instant messaging seems like it's just email with all the workflow features removed. 

 

I have friends pressuring me to install instant messaging apps and, as a non technical person, I just push back. 

 

 

 

 

hard to chat over email....tend to be longer form messages.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75054 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3024084 19-Jan-2023 16:38
Send private message quote this post

mdf:

I am logged in to Signal on a couple of PCs and my phone right now. But I might be missing something as to this requirement on your list?



Likewise.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

dt

dt
1136 posts

Uber Geek


  #3024085 19-Jan-2023 16:42
Send private message quote this post

Signal exclusively here too 



jonathan18

6447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3024088 19-Jan-2023 16:46
Send private message quote this post

"Signal can only be used on one mobile device and up to five linked Signal Desktops.​"

 

https://support.signal.org/hc/en-us/articles/360007320451-Troubleshooting-multiple-devices

 

My reading of that is Signal won't support accessing the same account on, for example, my two iPads and mobile phone, which is something I would like to continue. Or have I read this wrongly? 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75054 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3024089 19-Jan-2023 16:47
Send private message quote this post

What are the other use cases? Are you the only one with multiple devices?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

jonathan18

6447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3024090 19-Jan-2023 16:49
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: What are the other use cases? Are you the only one with multiple devices?

 

Nope, there are others that also use a tablet and phone.

jonathan18

6447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3024094 19-Jan-2023 16:51
Send private message quote this post

In the interim I've also read and searched further, and am currently trying out Wire (https://wire.com/en/); seems to offer what we're looking for; less 'techy' than the Matrix-based/enterprise-focused apps and relatively easy to set up.

 

Has anyone on here used Wire and can comment on it?

davidcole
5625 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3024102 19-Jan-2023 16:56
Send private message quote this post

Signal is fine logged in on a pc and iPhone and iPad. I do this. Messages are interchangeable on all 3.

It’s interface and feature set is similar to WhatsApp - without being owned by Facebook





Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 