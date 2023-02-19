Anyone else noticed or been "warned" that if they don't either disable 2FA or purchase "Twitter Blue" they cannot have Twitter text 2FA?
Seems a bit of a great way to kill the app by forcing people to buy basic security.
Hes only paywalling 2fa over SMS, you are free to use other types of 2fa that does cost twitter alot of money like sms.
Yep, further digging into the security settings I managed to discover this just now. Certainly was not clear from the "warning" which I feel was carefully worded to point people towards paying rather than switching to a different 2FA method.