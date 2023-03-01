MadEngineer

I received a Facebook message from someone I’d not caught up with for a while. Conversation went like:



Hi, how have you been?



Can you do me a favour?



I just bought a new phone and Facebook is not letting me in they ask for code approval from friend so I will send you the code you can it back to me thanks





… with me responding in between.



Then I get a txt message: nnnnnnnn is your Facebook password reset code.





Of course this is a scammer trying to trick me into thinking I’m helping someone reset their password through some friend assist feature but fortunately I realised they were tying to get into mine.



Damn dodgy and I imagine the same method could be used by any password reset function that uses 2FA



