Social engineering hack
MadEngineer

#303698 1-Mar-2023 16:00
I received a Facebook message from someone I’d not caught up with for a while. Conversation went like:

Hi, how have you been?

Can you do me a favour?

I just bought a new phone and Facebook is not letting me in they ask for code approval from friend so I will send you the code you can it back to me thanks


… with me responding in between.

Then I get a txt message: nnnnnnnn is your Facebook password reset code.


Of course this is a scammer trying to trick me into thinking I’m helping someone reset their password through some friend assist feature but fortunately I realised they were tying to get into mine.

Damn dodgy and I imagine the same method could be used by any password reset function that uses 2FA




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

wellygary
  #3043687 1-Mar-2023 16:16
So they had managed to compromise the account of the long lost acquaintance??,

 

or were they able to impersonate them somehow??

MadEngineer

  #3043700 1-Mar-2023 16:54
Yeah they had been “hacked” and I called them to check. Their account was taken over and they were using their account to try and get into mine … from mine they’d then try to get into the accounts of all my FB contacts etc etc.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

xpd

xpd
  #3043704 1-Mar-2023 17:09
If they did that with me, they'd soon find I don't have many friends to try it with..... ;)

 

 




