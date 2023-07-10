Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
quickymart

10546 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#306285 10-Jul-2023 15:52
https://thespinoff.co.nz/media/09-07-2023/threads-is-a-billionaires-landgrab-built-on-false-hope

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/07/tech/meta-social-media-dominance-threads/index.html

 

I signed up for Threads at the weekend. Never really used Twitter - had an account years ago but it's since deactivated, and it's recently been changed so you need to sign up just to read tweets (lame) whereas before you didn't need to and anyone could just read them.

 

The signup process was fairly straightforward. Haven't used it too much but I'm amazed it's had so many signups in such a short time. I guess people must really, really not like Elon and/or what he's done to Twitter.

Behodar
9014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3102281 10-Jul-2023 15:54
I also don't really use Twitter and therefore felt no particular rush to sign up for a Twitter clone!

 

I don't use Facebook either...

 
 
 
 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2306 posts

Uber Geek


  #3102284 10-Jul-2023 16:00
No.

Wombat1
207 posts

Master Geek


  #3102288 10-Jul-2023 16:10
No. Does the world not have enough social networking already.



Senecio
1994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3102289 10-Jul-2023 16:15
No, I had a Twitter account for all of ~3months back in about 2015. Deleted it as I wasn't getting out of it and haven't never felt I was missing out. Don't need Threads in my life.

alasta
6045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3102293 10-Jul-2023 16:20
No. I have just got rid of all of Meta's other products and don't intend to go back. 

Rushmere
249 posts

Master Geek


  #3102354 10-Jul-2023 19:13
I just happened to be reading a news story about Threads at the time it was about to go live, and I created a user purely out of curiosity. Turns out I was about the 20,000th person to sign up. It’s just reached 100 million users.

 

I’m not a fan of Meta, but I would be interested in a Twitter replacement purely for breaking news. It doesn’t look like this will fit the bill, unless they develop it further. It looks like it’s going to be very popular though, and it shows there’s a lot of people searching for a Twitter alternative. Be interesting to see if it does contribute in any significant way to the ultimate demise of Twitter.

msukiwi
2010 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3102375 10-Jul-2023 20:21
Remember: If you decide to delete your Threads account, you have to delete your Instagram account!



Rushmere
249 posts

Master Geek


  #3102420 10-Jul-2023 20:27
msukiwi:

 

Remember: If you decide to delete your Threads account, you have to delete your Instagram account!

 

 

 

 

Yes, but alternatively, you can just delete all of your posts on Threads and deactivate the account without affecting anything on Instagram (not that I’ve ever personally posted anything on either platform!)

 

They have committed to changing this to allow you to more easily delete your Threads account in future.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
16755 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3102421 10-Jul-2023 20:28
I have never been on Twitter, never felt the need. I did follow the occasional link there but that was all. I'm not on Facebook either.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

qwertee
611 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3102457 10-Jul-2023 21:48
Rikkitic:

 

I have never been on Twitter, never felt the need. I did follow the occasional link there but that was all. I'm not on Facebook either.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Me too. I am plain boring. I do have a LinkedIn account. thats all. 

Linux
9871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3102458 10-Jul-2023 21:49
No

notesgnome
95 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3102459 10-Jul-2023 22:01
Unfortunately, whilst I can understand the idea behind the name; whenever anyone says Threads, I automatically go back to the 80s BBC drama.

 

 

 

quickymart

10546 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3102465 10-Jul-2023 22:20
^ that was my first thought too! In fact I was just watching this the other night.

tstone
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3102495 11-Jul-2023 08:37
Yes!

netspanner
333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3102497 11-Jul-2023 08:50
I have just deactivated my account on Twitter. I started it at the beginning of the year and it was just so addictive, such a dopamine hit.

 

NZ politics, life and craziness, Ukraine war - with military people talking about tactics, analysis of the situation on a day to day basis, Russian propaganda videos and how insane they are, Trump prosecution twitted by the prosecuting lawyer Jack Smith etal and what he is going to do, and Trumps insane responses.

 

The development of AI, DotNet with the guy who wrote ASP.net Core, programming in general.

 

So much information and so addicting, before hand I never had much do to with those events, but on Twitter, you lived them real time. We have no idea whats really happening overseas it was a like a massive pipeline of information.

 

I had to get rid of it to get my mind back into the boring world. After 4 days off I am still itching to get back and see whats been happening.

 

So no Threads for me. 

