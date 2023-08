Hi,

I have created a base, and 2 views.

One view for me which I have total editorial control of.

And one that is customised for up to 10 other people.

I cannot find a way to share the customised view in a way that is read-only.

I'm not too bothered if the 10 have to create Airtable accounts or not.

I seem to have been going around in circles all day.

Any help would be most appreciated.

Thanks.

🍪