My sister rang me the other night, nearly in tears saying her (adult) daughter had contacted her via Whats App opening the text conversion with "Hi Mum" saying this was her new phone number as she had irrevocable broken her old phone including the sim card. Now my sister is 81 and not techno literate and neither is her 88yr husband.

The text conversation then carried on saying she needed $200 for a deposit on a new all song and dance iPhone. Long story short was that my sisters bank 2FF did not work on Whats App (thx F) so she then gave over her CC details.

At this stage she rang me in a panic realising, too late, that this could be a scam. I said to her to just ring her daughter on her normal mobile number, which she did and guess what ? it was a scam. Following her daughters instructions immediately rang the 24/7 bank security number and it turned out that the banks systems had already flagged the CC transaction and stopped it. New CC on the way.

Now my sister & husband attend local church and social groups lectures about scam's, phishing and banking/internet security and they still got caught.