Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsHi Mum - scam on Whats App
FineWine

2656 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#309240 1-Oct-2023 14:26
Send private message quote this post

My sister rang me the other night, nearly in tears saying her (adult) daughter had contacted her via Whats App opening the text conversion with "Hi Mum" saying this was her new phone number as she had irrevocable broken her old phone including the sim card. Now my sister is 81 and not techno literate and neither is her 88yr husband.

 

The text conversation then carried on saying she needed $200 for a deposit on a new all song and dance iPhone. Long story short was that my sisters bank 2FF did not work on Whats App (thx F) so she then gave over her CC details.

 

At this stage she rang me in a panic realising, too late, that this could be a scam. I said to her to just ring her daughter on her normal mobile number, which she did and guess what ? it was a scam. Following her daughters instructions immediately rang the 24/7 bank security number and it turned out that the banks systems had already flagged the CC transaction and stopped it. New CC on the way.

 

Now my sister & husband attend local church and social groups lectures about scam's, phishing and banking/internet security and they still got caught.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage Urban EX (2019), Suzuki Swift SR7 (2011)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic
caffynz
41 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3137378 1-Oct-2023 14:48
Send private message quote this post

The other day, my parent recently got an SMS from a NZ number, something along the lines of 'Dear Mum/Dad - this is my new phone number. Please text me on Whatsapp".
Thankfully they contacted me via FB Messenger to check if I had sent them the text.

 

SMS deleted, number blocked. 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76046 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137385 1-Oct-2023 15:33
Send private message quote this post

That's a shame, sorry this happened. 

 

As a warning to everyone else, please never give card details over messaging applications. And even now, with fake AI-generated voice don't give even if it's a voice you recognise.

 

Always hang up and call the person they are pretending to be to confirm. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 