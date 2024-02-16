OnceBitten

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to remove / delete an old username connected to YouTube?
#311811 16-Feb-2024 12:16
My wife & I have a YouTube account that's under our names and have no issues with it

 

some years ago I was a member of another website / forum and had a nickname (username) for that website

 

so for a bit of a laugh I did a google search of that old nickname to see what would come up... and in the results it came up with a link to our YouTube account - see screenshot below (I've blanked out the username for privacy reasons)

 

 

so I went into our YouTube account to see where this username was and how it is linked to our account and I couldn't see it anywhere in settings or anywhere else in our YouTube Account

 

does anyone know how to remove this username and it's association to our YouTube Account?

 

basically I don't want to type in my old username in a google search and have it come up as a link to our YouTube account

 

 

 

any advice would be appreciated

Was it content you created ?
does said content still exist in your account?
(there’s a seperate app for content creators / uploaders etc)

 
 
 
 

YouTube moved from user-named accounts to Google accounts some years ago.  Accounts that were set up prior to the change can still be accessed by the user.  If I go to my Youtube account selector now, I still see my old named account there even though I only login/view the Google account one now.

