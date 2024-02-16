OnceBitten

My wife & I have a YouTube account that's under our names and have no issues with it

some years ago I was a member of another website / forum and had a nickname (username) for that website

so for a bit of a laugh I did a google search of that old nickname to see what would come up... and in the results it came up with a link to our YouTube account - see screenshot below (I've blanked out the username for privacy reasons)

so I went into our YouTube account to see where this username was and how it is linked to our account and I couldn't see it anywhere in settings or anywhere else in our YouTube Account

does anyone know how to remove this username and it's association to our YouTube Account?

basically I don't want to type in my old username in a google search and have it come up as a link to our YouTube account

any advice would be appreciated