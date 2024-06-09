Anyone else having issues with Messenger?

Having issues here on every device on any network/vlan.



Most of the time messages just get stuck on Sending.

If someone posts an image they don’t download for us.

Not happening all the time but probably 95%.

I’ve restarted all equipment, Router, ONT, switches and access points.

I’ve bypassed the adguard server.

Still issue persists.

Sometimes closing the messenger app and opening it again gets things working for a bit.

I think this has been going on for two or three weeks.

All notifications seem to be coming through ok but when you tap on one to go into the app the chat doesn’t update.

Nothing was changed on the local network other than replacing a dead access point on the roof.



If I connect to one of the Eset VPN locations, Auckland usually, Messenger works fine.

If we move to an area with mobile data it’s fine on all of our phones.