Issues with Meta Messenger
CYaBro

#315053 9-Jun-2024 23:02
Anyone else having issues with Messenger?
Having issues here on every device on any network/vlan.

Most of the time messages just get stuck on Sending.
If someone posts an image they don’t download for us.
Not happening all the time but probably 95%.
I’ve restarted all equipment, Router, ONT, switches and access points.
I’ve bypassed the adguard server.
Still issue persists.
Sometimes closing the messenger app and opening it again gets things working for a bit.
I think this has been going on for two or three weeks.
All notifications seem to be coming through ok but when you tap on one to go into the app the chat doesn’t update.
Nothing was changed on the local network other than replacing a dead access point on the roof.

If I connect to one of the Eset VPN locations, Auckland usually, Messenger works fine.
If we move to an area with mobile data it’s fine on all of our phones.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

theviper
  #3247903 12-Jun-2024 15:31
I had the same blippy type issues but that was while I was out and about. Meta are having a bunch of issues. I say I was having problems as they over the weekend banned my account out of the blue with only a right to appeal to a faceless assessor who is yet to review it. 



rp1790
  #3248159 12-Jun-2024 19:39
My partner and I are having a lot of those issues, constantly "sending" and highly delayed messages.  She is on Android, I'm on IOS, different ISP's and it's very annoying.

kennedybaird
  #3248169 12-Jun-2024 19:54
Friendly reminder that fantastic, free, open source options like Signal are available, and you're not trading your data away ;)



theviper
  #3248174 12-Jun-2024 20:10
True..

But messenger has everyone's nan and gran and family on it.

I'd love for everyone to use signal or telegram but it's the way it is.

Ecosystem and ease.

jamesrt
  #3248179 12-Jun-2024 20:19
Yes, I'm also seeing similar issues with FB app not loading data and FB Messenger not sending pictures or working as seamlessly as it used to.

 

Connection type irrelevant - issues on home WiFi, Work WiFi, and mobile Data.

 

I assume it'll get fixed at some point.

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3248184 12-Jun-2024 20:28
Moved thread.

 

But yeah it is happening irrelevant to ISP.




Michael Murphy
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

CYaBro

  #3248186 12-Jun-2024 20:33
Good to know we aren’t the only ones!
And today it seems to be working 100%. 🤪




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

kennedybaird
  #3248271 13-Jun-2024 10:01
theviper: True..

But messenger has everyone's nan and gran and family on it.

I'd love for everyone to use signal or telegram but it's the way it is.

Ecosystem and ease.

 

 

 

Agreed. I just drew a line a while back, and don't have Messenger. Now people install signal and it's fine. 

 

For old people it's much of a muchness nowadays as the UI for messengers, notifications etc are all the same, so my mum and family are on signal with no issues :)

CYaBro

  #3248274 13-Jun-2024 10:10
Yea I really only use it for group chats as it's generally one app that everyone already has.
EG: Extended family for keeping up to date and sports teams.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

richms
  #3248279 13-Jun-2024 10:14
I have been having constant problems since they "upgraded" it with the end to end stuff that makes it a pain to use it.




Richard rich.ms

