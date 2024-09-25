kingdragonfly

I use telegram daily for my business. It works on almost anything. It is my preferred method of communications. Reliable, cross platform etc. Has desktop applications that work. Doesn't involve Meta.. not saying there are not other issues.. but I have not seen them.

any data put onto any messaging system has to be treated as compromised.

I have personally had SMS messages of mine reported in the news which was a private conversation. nothing is private.

The above might sound dodgy.. but I had some one confide in me before he committed suicide. The content made the RNZ website, and while I was not involved in the inquiry at all, I know the source of the data..

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/347702/suicide-spurs-call-for-more-sharing-of-information

While there is more to this.. I am the 'work colleague' (The conversation was via SMS)

Do not trust any messaging platform.. or essentially anything with the transmission of data being private.

No.. I'm not a conspiracy theorist or anything like that. Everything put out on any platform can come back at you.

My name is Daniel Parker and I authorize this message.(I.e I will always stand behind what I say)