Telegram: If you're using it to stay anonymous, you should be worried
kingdragonfly

#316211 25-Sep-2024 20:38
I would expect a large number of drug dealers busts in the next year due to changes in Telegram's policies of never cooperating with law enforcement.

You might be screwed, if you've been using Telegram to stay anonymous and hide your on-line activities from government agencies / law enforcement.

Even if you used a burner phone to register and paid cash always, you might be screwed.

Only these people are likely OK
  • used a burner phone when registering

  • always turn off your regular phone while using burner phone

  • use burner phone far away from your normal haunts

  • always use a no-logs VPN with Telegram

  • didn't do something stupid with your profile name and picture
I'd expect a very tiny percentage of people went to this much trouble, because up to now Telegram never cooperated with law enforcement.

Telegram Will Never Be The Same

Mental Outlaw


msukiwi
  #3286419 25-Sep-2024 20:52
Hmmmm, anonymous and internet, I'm sure if "push came to shove" no-one is anonymous if they want you bad enough.

 
 
 
 

kingdragonfly

  #3286773 26-Sep-2024 19:49
Propublica: Neo-Nazi Telegram Users Panic Amid Crackdown and Arrest of Alleged Leaders of Online Extremist Group

The recent crackdown on the social media platform Telegram has triggered waves of panic among the neo-Nazis who have made the app their headquarters for posting hate and planning violence.

“Shut It Down,” one person posted in a white supremacist chat on Tuesday, hours after Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced he would begin sharing some users’ identifying information with law enforcement.

With over 900 million users around the globe, Telegram has been both revered and reviled for its hands-off approach to moderating posted content. The platform made headlines this summer when French authorities arrested Durov, seeking to hold him responsible for illegal activity that has been conducted or facilitated on the platform — including organized drug trafficking, child pornography and fraud.

Durov has called the charges “misguided.” But he acknowledged that criminals have abused the platform and promised in a Telegram post to “significantly improve things in this regard.” Durov’s announcement marked a considerable policy shift: He said Telegram will now share the IP addresses and phone numbers of users who violate the platform’s rules with authorities “in response to valid legal requests.”

This was the second time in weeks that extremists had called on their brethren to abandon Telegram. The first flurry of panic followed indictments by the Justice Department of two alleged leaders of the Terrorgram Collective, a group of white supremacists accused of inciting others on the platform to commit racist killings.
...

Talkiet
  #3286935 27-Sep-2024 10:22
Oh no!! ... Anyway...  (With apologies to Jeremy Clarkson)

 

 

 

N.

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



muppet
  #3286942 27-Sep-2024 10:42
I feel really sorry for people who use Telegram.

 

It's the real clown car of Messengers.




Audiophiles are such twits! They buy such pointless stuff: Gold plated cables, $2000 power cords. Idiots.

 

OOOHHHH HYPERFIBRE!

chloesgoingplaces
  #3300708 23-Oct-2024 20:58
Are NZ folks typically on Telegram?  Heard that normally Messenger is used..

danielparker
  #3300732 23-Oct-2024 21:52
I use telegram daily for my business. It works on almost anything. It is my preferred method of communications. Reliable, cross platform etc. Has desktop applications that work. Doesn't involve Meta.. not saying there are not other issues.. but I have not seen them.

 

any data put onto any messaging system has to be treated as compromised. 

 

I have personally had SMS messages of mine reported in the news which was a private conversation. nothing is private.

 

The above might sound dodgy.. but I had some one confide in me before he committed suicide. The content made the RNZ website, and while I was not involved in the inquiry at all, I know the source of the data..

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/347702/suicide-spurs-call-for-more-sharing-of-information

 

While there is more to this.. I am the 'work colleague' (The conversation was via SMS)

 

Do not trust any messaging platform.. or essentially anything with the transmission of data being private.

 

No.. I'm not a conspiracy theorist or anything like that. Everything put out on any platform can come back at you.

 

My name is Daniel Parker and I authorize this message.(I.e I will always stand behind what I say)

 

 

caffynz
  #3300733 23-Oct-2024 21:58
How do you know that the family (or police) didn't access his phone and read the messages? 



danielparker
  #3300742 23-Oct-2024 22:16
The phone was locked (from memory).. And that was an issue at the time.

 

I believe it came from the telcos. Happy to be proved wrong.

 

Daniel

kingdragonfly

  #3300780 24-Oct-2024 07:15
As usual, New Zealand spying is bad (because we're part of trusted spy network 5 eyes, which includes US)

Australia is so bad it stands out as the worst spies in the world. See Hundreds arrested in global crime sting after underworld app is hacked

In New Zealand, law enforcement agencies can request access to mobile phone records and data under certain circumstances. This is governed by the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act 2013 (TICSA), which outlines the interception capabilities and compliance requirements for network operators

Law enforcement agencies must have a lawful interception power or authority to intercept private telecommunications. This means they can monitor, record, or acquire communications while they are in transit on a telecommunications network.

In New Zealand, when law enforcement agencies intercept someone's telecommunications, the person being intercepted is not typically notified. The interception is carried out under a lawful authority, such as a warrant, and the surveillance is conducted covertly to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

You can request a freedom on information request. New Zealand transparency is among the best in the world. Having filled a number of these requests, it's always a priority. Only thing that's a higher priority are "P1's", major network outages and similar.

Government agencies are required to respond to a freedom of information request within 20 working days after receiving it
However, this period can be extended if the request is large or requires consultation with other parties.

Keep in mind that the period between 25 December and 15 January is not counted as working days, so requests submitted during this time might take longer

Privacy commission: Request my info

PFD: TICSA guidance

cddt
  #3300785 24-Oct-2024 08:19
chloesgoingplaces:

 

Are NZ folks typically on Telegram?  Heard that normally Messenger is used..

 

 

I would say your average NZer is typically not using Telegram. Messenger (the FB version, not MSN) is used but far from universal. Anecdotally I would say Whatsapp is the most common instant messaging app here in NZ. 




kingdragonfly

  #3300799 24-Oct-2024 08:50
Telegram is popular in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, lots of right-wingers, libertarians, criminal and terrorist elements.

It has "trust me bro" centralized servers, which is OK, until it's not.

Regular chats (known as "Cloud Chats") are encrypted between the client and Telegram's servers, meaning Telegram can access the content if needed

For more secure communication, there's "secret chats" which use end-to-end encryption (E2EE), ensuring only the communicating parties can read the messages. However a centralized server is involved in making the connection.

An alternate is SimpleX Chat. I've never used it.

No centralized server, no user IDs, Incognito Mode: (random profile name for each new contact, ensuring no shared data between contacts) Tor Support to further protect their IP addresses.

Only client devices store user profiles, contacts and groups. The messages are sent with 2-layer End-to-end encryption.

SimpleX Chat is a relatively new player in the messaging app market, having been founded in 2021.

https://simplex.chat/

sir1963
  #3328455 6-Jan-2025 21:21
cddt:

 

chloesgoingplaces:

 

Are NZ folks typically on Telegram?  Heard that normally Messenger is used..

 

 

I would say your average NZer is typically not using Telegram. Messenger (the FB version, not MSN) is used but far from universal. Anecdotally I would say Whatsapp is the most common instant messaging app here in NZ. 

 

 

 

 

Annoys my wife, but I don't use any of them, and I sure as he!! will not have any of their Apps on my iPhone.

 

Had a company who wanted to chat to me via whatsApp.... bought elsewhere.

