kingdragonfly

You might be screwed, if you've been using Telegram to stay anonymous and hide your on-line activities from government agencies / law enforcement.
Even if you used a burner phone to register and paid cash always, you might be screwed.
Only these people are likely OK
- used a burner phone when registering
- always turn off your regular phone while using burner phone
- use burner phone far away from your normal haunts
- always use a no-logs VPN with Telegram
- didn't do something stupid with your profile name and picture
Telegram Will Never Be The Same
Mental Outlaw