wellygary:

And no one put up their hand and thought this was a bad idea!!!!

Inland Revenue provided Facebook owner Meta with the names, addresses and other contact details of 268,000 taxpayers in “raw” unencrypted form, its chief executive Peter Mersi has admitted.

The department had begun writing to the those taxpayers to explain what had happened and to apologise, he said.

The letters would explain what information had been released and would provide a contact number for anyone who had further questions, he said.

The raw data included people’s phone numbers and email addresses, but not the reason why Inland Revenue was trying to target them with particular adverts, Mersi said.

Inland Revenue had also provided similar information on an unknown number of people to LinkedIn, but could not now tell who they were, so could not contact them about the privacy breach, he said.