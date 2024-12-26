Thanks Gehenna.

I accept it's my own fault for not properly doing as you note. Normally I immediately store the 2fa information in 1Password, but for whatever unknown reason I failed to do so on the Facebook 2fa.

It's just so frustrating that there's zero point of contact at Facebook available to help me out without first being able to access my account and play out the FAQs etc. which would only then be available.

And now, to add insult to injury, they're bombarding me with a couple of emails a day noting that I haven't yet logged in using the notifications that they say they have sent me (to my old and now inaccessible iPhone X) and that the clock is ticking until the notifications expire some time in mid-January '25.

I can't even close the account and put Facebook behind me, so Zuckerberg will no doubt be monetising my account way into the future using my data to which a quirk in their systems denies me access. I wonder how many others globally are caught in this endless loop?