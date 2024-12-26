Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsFacebook Account Can't Be Accessed - Login Being Sent to Old iPhone X.
AndyT

143 posts

Master Geek


#318201 26-Dec-2024 12:04
I can no longer access my Facebook account and however many times I try to follow Facebook's directions on restoring access I keep getting the following web page and cannot get around or beyond it.

 

 

 

   Check your notifications on another device

 

    We sent a notification to your iPhone X. Check your Facebook notifications there and approve the login to continue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Waiting for approval

 

  It may take a few minutes to get the notification on your other device.

 

 

 

The iPhone X referred to was handed on to one of the grand kids in Australia months ago and wiped of all data prior to handover, so I have no effective access to it to "Check your Facebook notifications there...."

 

 

 

I can't find any other way of sorting this out and a Google search indicates this possibly a flaw in the Facebook ecosystem. I can't even create a new account with different username and email account details as the same page comes back time again.

 

 

 

So I'm kind of stuck unless someone on GZ has come up against the same issue and found a resolution?

 

 

 

Any information appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ge0rge
2008 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3324565 26-Dec-2024 12:08
Not being able to create a new account sounds like you haven't cleared your browser cache. Try creating a new one using an incognito or private browsing session.

Otherwise, maybe facebook is doing you a favour? Could be a great excuse to walk away from it...

 
 
 
 

gehenna
8418 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3324566 26-Dec-2024 12:14
You should have recovery codes from when you set up 2FA, their purpose is for when this situation happens.

 

https://www.facebook.com/help/147926301947841 

AndyT

143 posts

Master Geek


  #3324745 26-Dec-2024 16:49
Thanks Ge0rge, but when I clear the browser cache or try an incognito session, it still pivots back to the Facebook page telling me to check my old iPhone X which means I can't go anywhere as there's no contact emails or phone numbers on their web site and all reports, help etc etc can only be done once you've gained access to your account. But I'm locked-out with no way it seems to log in and get things sorted or delete my account and start again, or even talk or communicate with anyone in Facebook.

 

Most businesses would go out of business pretty soon if they carried on treating their revenue generating base like this, but Facebook seem to get away with it somehow. Beats me.

 

 



AndyT

143 posts

Master Geek


  #3324746 26-Dec-2024 16:51
Thanks Gehenna, but for some reason I've no record in my MS or Google Authenticator apps of a Facebook 2FA so I'm stuck on that front.

MadEngineer
4164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3324747 26-Dec-2024 16:51
During that sign in process are there no other options like a link in small writing to use another method?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

AndyT

143 posts

Master Geek


  #3324748 26-Dec-2024 16:53
Thanks MadEngineer, yep there are, but I've tried them all many times now and they always pivot back to the web page referring to my old iPhone X which as noted above is a dead-end.

gehenna
8418 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3325230 28-Dec-2024 10:38
AndyT:

Thanks Gehenna, but for some reason I've no record in my MS or Google Authenticator apps of a Facebook 2FA so I'm stuck on that front.



Users are supposed to note them and store them separately at the time they set up 2fa. They don't get stored with the 2fa function itself which is why you can't see them now, that would defeat the purpose.

If you didn't note the codes then your only option is to contact Facebook most likely.



AndyT

143 posts

Master Geek


  #3325317 28-Dec-2024 14:29
Thanks Gehenna.

 

I accept it's my own fault for not properly doing as you note. Normally I immediately store the 2fa information in 1Password, but for whatever unknown reason I failed to do so on the Facebook 2fa.

 

It's just so frustrating that there's zero point of contact at Facebook available to help me out without first being able to access my account and play out the FAQs etc. which would only then be available.

 

And now, to add insult to injury, they're bombarding me with a couple of emails a day noting that I haven't yet logged in using the notifications that they say they have sent me (to my old and now inaccessible iPhone X) and that the clock is ticking until the notifications expire some time in mid-January '25.

 

I can't even close the account and put Facebook behind me, so Zuckerberg will no doubt be monetising my account way into the future using my data to which a quirk in their systems denies me access. I wonder how many others globally are caught in this endless loop?

gehenna
8418 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3325331 28-Dec-2024 14:39
Have you followed this? https://www.facebook.com/help/105487009541643?ref=about_loginandpassword&helpref=about_content and this https://www.facebook.com/help/132243923516844?helpref=faq_content 

AndyT

143 posts

Master Geek


  #3325640 28-Dec-2024 20:59
Thanks for this.

 

Yes, I had seen the first URL and followed its directions but got nowhere.

 

I hadn't seen the second URL so have tried it all out this evening but unfortunately it repeatedly comes back to the notification screen in my original posting.

gehenna
8418 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3325791 29-Dec-2024 10:46
I don't mean to be rude but there may be some user error at play. Have you had anyone double check the process you're following just to be sure? If you're sure there's no user error involved then it seems you are out of options. I don't agree that this issue warrants blaming Facebook for anything, from what I've ascertained so far anyway.

AndyT

143 posts

Master Geek


  #3325987 29-Dec-2024 18:04
Fair point Gehenna, and I agree that user error is often the root cause of this sort of problem. I’ll get someone to QA my approach and processes and see where we get to.

 

I might add that I’m not actually blaming Facebook for the situation; it’s been created by my own inaction in not properly recording the 2FA information, so at the end of the day I have to “own it”.

 

I’m just finding it very frustrating that there doesn’t appear to be an available resolution “of last resort”, persuading Facebook that I’m the real me and not a hacker!

 

And I appreciate the help and advice you have given.

 

 

