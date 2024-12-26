I can no longer access my Facebook account and however many times I try to follow Facebook's directions on restoring access I keep getting the following web page and cannot get around or beyond it.
Check your notifications on another device
We sent a notification to your iPhone X. Check your Facebook notifications there and approve the login to continue.
Waiting for approval
It may take a few minutes to get the notification on your other device.
The iPhone X referred to was handed on to one of the grand kids in Australia months ago and wiped of all data prior to handover, so I have no effective access to it to "Check your Facebook notifications there...."
I can't find any other way of sorting this out and a Google search indicates this possibly a flaw in the Facebook ecosystem. I can't even create a new account with different username and email account details as the same page comes back time again.
So I'm kind of stuck unless someone on GZ has come up against the same issue and found a resolution?
Any information appreciated.
Thanks.