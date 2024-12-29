Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to change password on hacked facebook account?
tim0001

#318238 29-Dec-2024 13:13
One of my mother’s friends was scammed on Facebook and ended up giving the scammers her Facebook password. However, it seems the scammers haven’t changed the password yet, as she still has access to her account.

 

Unfortunately  I couldn't change the password because of the following.   

 

 

 

 

She only has one device (a Samsung phone) that she logs into fb with.  (Its currently at her home.)

 

Fb has her correct mobile number and email, but doesn't seem keen on using them in the password change process.  (I was reluctant to logout or say the password was forgotten in case we didn't get back in)

 

 

 

I'm not very familiar with fb, but I did the following for her: 

 

  • Went to facebook.com/hacked and reported the account as compromised. 
  • Checked the login activity and logged out a suspicious device from Nigeria.
  • Enabled notifications for new logins.
  • Posted a Facebook story informing her friends that the account was hacked.

 

 

I was hoping we’d be able to change the password quickly, but it’s been two days, and we still receive the same error message when trying.

 

Does anyone know how long it typically takes to regain full control of a hacked account? Is there anything else we can do to speed up the process?  Also curious on what factors fb uses to determine the real user (eg gps, cellid, IP, wifi mac, device,  etc)

 

 

 

Thanks

richms
  #3325876 29-Dec-2024 13:18
You will need to go and get the device that has an older cookie and change the password on that. You need to do that before this timeout happens and the person that they gave access to is able to do the same thing.




tim0001

  #3325881 29-Dec-2024 13:33
richms:

 

You will need to go and get the device that has an older cookie and change the password on that. You need to do that before this timeout happens and the person that they gave access to is able to do the same thing.

 

 

Sorry, should have mentioned that I tried to change the password from her only device. 

 

It was it my place at the time, so I was vaguely hopeful it might allow the password change when the device was returned to her home (it hasn't).

 

 

gehenna
  #3325883 29-Dec-2024 13:38
Coincidentally, I posted this to another thread yesterday:

 

Have you followed this? https://www.facebook.com/help/105487009541643?ref=about_loginandpassword&helpref=about_content and this https://www.facebook.com/help/132243923516844?helpref=faq_content 



tim0001

  #3325889 29-Dec-2024 14:01
Thanks Gehenna.  I did attempt to find a solution on facebook help when she brought the phone over..  Unfortunately I still wasn't able to change the password when:

 

  • we are already logged into fb, and
  • we can access the email and phone number contacts.

 

 

 

 

gehenna:

 

Coincidentally, I posted this to another thread yesterday:

 

Have you followed this? https://www.facebook.com/help/105487009541643?ref=about_loginandpassword&helpref=about_content and this https://www.facebook.com/help/132243923516844?helpref=faq_content 

 

Oblivian
  #3325971 29-Dec-2024 16:39
Setup 2fa. And fast. Before they do.

But that probably won't be a trusted security change either. Chances are they logged you out and made the remote device primary already.

tim0001

  #3326075 29-Dec-2024 21:23
Update-  FB has finally allowed the password to be changed. 

 

So in this case it was about 48hrs between notifying fb (via facebook.com/hacked) that the password was compromised and fb allowing a password change.

