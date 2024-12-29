One of my mother’s friends was scammed on Facebook and ended up giving the scammers her Facebook password. However, it seems the scammers haven’t changed the password yet, as she still has access to her account.

Unfortunately I couldn't change the password because of the following.

She only has one device (a Samsung phone) that she logs into fb with. (Its currently at her home.)

Fb has her correct mobile number and email, but doesn't seem keen on using them in the password change process. (I was reluctant to logout or say the password was forgotten in case we didn't get back in)

I'm not very familiar with fb, but I did the following for her:

Went to facebook.com/hacked and reported the account as compromised.

Checked the login activity and logged out a suspicious device from Nigeria.

Enabled notifications for new logins.

Posted a Facebook story informing her friends that the account was hacked.

I was hoping we’d be able to change the password quickly, but it’s been two days, and we still receive the same error message when trying.

Does anyone know how long it typically takes to regain full control of a hacked account? Is there anything else we can do to speed up the process? Also curious on what factors fb uses to determine the real user (eg gps, cellid, IP, wifi mac, device, etc)

Thanks