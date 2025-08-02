What tools do people here use to limit their children's screen time / app/website access / ...?

Platforms we need it to work for

Android

Windows

Android TV (via firewall?)

Maybe chromebooks (via firewall? Family Link doesn't do a thing if they use the school account? Or stop buying chromebooks.)

What I want to be able to limit

block specific apps/websites entirely (e.g. Snapchat - already causing problem for children of our friends)

limit/block youtube

log usage - both for the "you've played roblox for 40 hours straight this week, is that reasonable" and "I didn't realise you needed to play crazygames to work on your homework"

User interface - very important - needs to be operable by my spouse :) "Push this button to allow Youtube on the TV for the next hour," that sort of thing.

My immediate need is for using this on the home LAN, but eldest is going to high school next year.

For LAN based limiting, so far I'm leaning towards AdGuard Home + Home Assistant for UI.

I tried Sophos XG home but I can't see how we'd add a "let the TV access youtube for the next 3 hours" button. My nuclear but probably too complicated option is a custom firewall app running on the router, and I started down that path, but it's a lot of work for two users :P

The area where I'm completely lost is something for the Windows laptop when it's taken to school and/or a friend's house.