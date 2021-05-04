So my son got an email from Google stating the account he has will be shutdown in 14 days as he is under age. It says he can add parental supervision, which I am happy to do, except, I seem to be unable to:

https://families.google.com/kids/conversion/intro

This is the link I have been sent to. I logged into his account from an incogito tab, put in that link and it takes me to the same page:

No matter what I do, I end up here. Not now then takes me to his main profile page, and the other two options don't do what I want either.

Any tips for getting this working?