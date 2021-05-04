Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Adding Supervision to Childs Account
So my son got an email from Google stating the account he has will be shutdown in 14 days as he is under age.  It says he can add parental supervision, which I am happy to do, except, I seem to be unable to:

 

 

 

https://families.google.com/kids/conversion/intro

 

 

 

This is the link I have been sent to. I logged into his account from an incogito tab, put in that link and it takes me to the same page:

 

 

 

 

 

 

No matter what I do, I end up here. Not now then takes me to his main profile page, and the other two options don't do what I want either.

 

Any tips for getting this working?

 

 

Hmm Fixed it with a google search for setting up supervision which was a different link and it worked fine.

 

Edit: Hmm he still gets deactivation warning when he logs in. I guess I'll give it 24 hours.

 

 

 

 

I've found their supervision/kids accounts extremely hit and miss. I had one of my kids under the family option, drove me up the wall having to approve everything she did on the phone, and now I've "released" her account, its broken her account completely - cant run YouTube app among others. 

 

So I'll probably have to setup a new account for her to use and reset her phone to ensure theres no link back to the old account.

 

 

 

 




I'm in chat with support now, they don't seem exactly sure what's going on.

 

It's not fantastic. Not what I wanted to be doing today.

 

 



And you checked the requirements here?

 

Add supervision to an existing Google Account - Google For Families Help

 

 

To let a parent supervise their existing Google Account, a child needs to:

 

  • Agree to parental supervision.
  • Live in the same country as their parent.




Yes. It says his account is being supervised. He also got an email confirming it.

 

I am showing as supervising his account and he is in our google one family account. Support are investigating.

 

 

Ok then.




Wow, what a trainrwreck. Took over an hour of following endless steps to get this done. There is a over 13 and under 13 process, though neither states this and the under 13 is hidden deep deep in the system. Had to remove the over 13 supervision, his youtube channel which removed his subscribers, and videos, add the supervision for under 13's, do 3 sets of verifications across both accounts and now it's done.

 

Looks like if he breathes, I will need to approve it.

 

What a PITA

 

 



Yes the Google family stuff is a complete train wreck. Had to make my kid over 13 in order to not be forced only onto Youtube Kids on Chromebook (what a circle of hell Youtube Kids is), which basically disables everything to use it for in the first place.  Think he is on his 3rd google about by now. 

 

 

