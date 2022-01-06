MadEngineer

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chromebooks and FHD?
#293208 6-Jan-2022 11:04
Trying to decide between two Chromebooks, one seems to have a few more features than the other, $100 difference in price and one is FHD whereas the other isn’t. Is going FHD as highly recommended as I read in different places but especially here?

It’s for my son who starts at intermediate next year. He’ll only have it for two years as at high school he’ll need a different device again. So no point buying an i-core model at over $1100

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN31405A/Lenovo-IdeaPad-3-CB-14IGL05-Chromebook-14-FHD-AG-2

Vs

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU214547/ASUS-Chromebook-Flip-C214MA-BU0547-116-HD-AG-Touch

The Asus seems to be a vastly superior device except for the screen.

Buying from PBTech due to having an account with them




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Hi, I have essentially the IdeaPad as you linked but the previous model but same spec, love it. For the $ and the weight and batt performance its hard to beat.

 

I would struggle with anything less than FHD regardless of what OS it was.

 

Cyril

Just checked, I was wrong about the price difference. They’re both similarly priced.

(Thanks @bazzer)




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

+1 FHD.

Lenovo seems to be doing well on Chromebooks. Not-so-Littlest Miss MDF has the Lenovo Chromebook Duet which is an incredible bit of kit for the money. Was very hard not to get one for myself.

