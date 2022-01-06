MadEngineer

Trying to decide between two Chromebooks, one seems to have a few more features than the other, $100 difference in price and one is FHD whereas the other isn’t. Is going FHD as highly recommended as I read in different places but especially here?



It’s for my son who starts at intermediate next year. He’ll only have it for two years as at high school he’ll need a different device again. So no point buying an i-core model at over $1100



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN31405A/Lenovo-IdeaPad-3-CB-14IGL05-Chromebook-14-FHD-AG-2



Vs



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU214547/ASUS-Chromebook-Flip-C214MA-BU0547-116-HD-AG-Touch



The Asus seems to be a vastly superior device except for the screen.



Buying from PBTech due to having an account with them



