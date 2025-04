Is the school requiring a Chromebook or any laptop would do?

4 GB is not a lot of memory, even for a Chromebook, when you think about what these are used for and how much more memory you get even on phones today.

Going by the CPU you mentioned, I'll assume is this model Buy the Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" HD AG Intel Celeron N4020 - 4GB RAM - 32GB... ( ) online - PBTech.co.nz

If that's the case, I'd agree with Linux - it seems underpowered for any task that is not just browsing.