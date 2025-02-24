You'd think this would be obvious but Google are hopeless. Can't see any worthwhile help for it.

Son has started uni at Otago. He needs to run his own google account and his chromebook himself.

Trying to remove him from Family link and remove his device leads to dead ends. The help says in Family Link to find the user, go into Account" then "Controls" and "Remove from Supervision". There is no such option. I'm concerned that if there was, he'd be unable to use or control his device. Similarly under "Devices" the only options are "Lock" and "Screen Time"

Will never touch this BS ecosystem again. Ever.

Does anyone have a set of instructions to do this that actually works? Thanks very much if so.