

I have been thinking about it. Unfortunately I don't have much to do. We will definitely ban someone

that tries to do this kind of thing. We are implementing the verification via phone number.

I know it's not 100% efficient but it's better than email verification.



As from the moment that you connect with other people using TGX, the way you will swap the game it will be decided between you and the other user.



My idea is that 90% of the time people will be exchanging games by hands and 10% via post, but I'm also not sure if

that's really how it is going to be in NZ and AU. I've seen this platform working very well in Brazil which in most of the cases people would be swapping games by hands.



Please let me know if you have suggestions and ideas about it.

I'm open to do what is necessary to have my platform as safe as possible.



Gabriel

TGX