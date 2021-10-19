Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hyden

#290076 19-Oct-2021 18:55
Hi all,

 

 

 

Just thought it would be great to share this with you all.

 

 

 

We are launching this platform (The Game Exchanger) on 11th November in NZ and AU.

 

The business is for gamers (Console games) and its about an idea I had and realized that there is nothing similar on Oceania.

 

 

 

Its pretty much a tinder for Games. lol... Register the games you have, add on your Wishlist the games you would like to have and the platform will connect you with players in all over NZ and or Australia that are keen to swap it.

 

Every gamer I know have lots of physical games that they don't use anymore. Why don't swap them for games you never played? You connect and interact with people and, save money.

 

 

 

CONNECT. ENJOY. REPEAT.

 

 

 

Click on the link below to understand more about how it works and subscribe if you like it :)

 

 

 

Hope you enjoy.

 

https://signup.thegameexchanger.com/

 

 

 

Follow us on Facebook:

 

https://www.facebook.com/thegameexchanger/

 

 

 

Note. We will be at the Armageddon Expo, AKL, November / December 2021. (dates are subject to change due to Covid)

 

Please, come and talk to us.

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

Gabriel Trabach

 

hello@thegameexchanger.com

 

 

xpd

  #2797793 19-Oct-2021 19:27
There's been a couple of similar sites in the past decade or so, never used any myself though. Not sure if theyre still around or not.

 

 

 

Can I just ask your business model - ie: How do you make money ? Advertising ? Or some sort of paid membership system ?

 

 

 

 




Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2797796 19-Oct-2021 19:35
Hey

 

Sure.

 

 

 

We charge annual or monthly subscription. 

 

After you subscribe you get 30 days free... totally free.. We don't ask for bank details or anything.

 

We want the subscribers to use and if they like it, to consider the subscription.

 

 

 

Take a look on the link I have sent, I hope you like it.

 

 

 

thegameexchanger.com

 

 

 

We have been planning this business for a long time and its been very well made by our team.

 

Launching date is 11th November 2021.

 

 

 

Feel free to ask anything or contact me.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

Gabriel

Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2808332 6-Nov-2021 09:19
Hey all, 

 

 

 

We postponed our launching date... It will be end of November. Platform will be launched as Beta and hope you guys subscribe and enjoy it.

 

By the way, subscribe now if you like it and be in the draft to win 1 year of free membership.

 

We will have a stand on Armageddon AKL in December. Please come and visit us.

 

 

 

Have a great weekend,

 

 

 

signup.thegameexchanger.com

 

 

 

 

 

TGX



Lias
4834 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808460 6-Nov-2021 12:37
Hope you have some strong process around identity validation and fraud prevention. 




Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2808680 7-Nov-2021 11:50
Hi Uber Geek

You are right... we have been planning to do some verification via SMS on the subscription process.
But for now, we will launch the platform free while we do some tests and fix some bugs.

Hope you guys take a look and subscribe.

The developers are doing such a great job.
I'm sure you will enjoy.

Have a great day!

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6414 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820270 27-Nov-2021 17:00
I've hidden your other topic. This one is already in Startups, you don't need to start another one. Best of luck with the launch.




Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2820271 27-Nov-2021 17:05
Hey all

Just to let you know that we are finally live!!! We are working as beta testing for 3 months.
Which means that it will be free for the next 3 months.

Please visit and subscribe and, if you find bugs, please let me know??

https://www.thegameexchanger.com


See you there!

TGX Team



Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820281 27-Nov-2021 17:42
Interesting idea. Does the platform have any measures in place to prevent things like someone passing on a faulty game to someone else? 

 

I've been stung by someone buying a 100% fine game off me on Trademe, then complaining it didn't work and returning to me a different, faulty disc that I know wasn't the same one that I sent her. 




Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2820289 27-Nov-2021 18:10
I have been thinking about it. Unfortunately I don't have much to do. We will definitely ban someone
that tries to do this kind of thing. We are implementing the verification via phone number.
I know it's not 100% efficient but it's better than email verification.

As from the moment that you connect with other people using TGX, the way you will swap the game it will be decided between you and the other user.

My idea is that 90% of the time people will be exchanging games by hands and 10% via post, but I'm also not sure if
that's really how it is going to be in NZ and AU. I've seen this platform working very well in Brazil which in most of the cases people would be swapping games by hands.

Please let me know if you have suggestions and ideas about it.
I'm open to do what is necessary to have my platform as safe as possible.

Thank you very much for your reply and, please, visit the website and subscribe.
Im sure you will like it.

Also, feel free to visit us at Armageddon, AKL in December.

Gabriel
TGX

Inphinity
2694 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2820346 27-Nov-2021 21:30
Curious how you get around the number of games these days that require account signin etc, and once linked to an account may not be reusable unless the account credentials are handed over (which in most cases is an EULA)?

Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2820351 27-Nov-2021 21:46
You are right. That's an interesting thought. But I believe that this does not apply for when you play offline.
We did research and found out that biggest part of gamers world-wide are still playing 2 generations behind.
So I believe that we have a big niche of gamers that are playing ps3, ps4, Xbox 360, Xbox one, Wii, etc.

There is still a big public for offline games / old games.

Thanks for your reply.
Very interesting indeed.

Ps. Don't forget to visit us and subscribe:))

Gabriel
TGX

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820507 28-Nov-2021 12:38
Hyden: I have been thinking about it. Unfortunately I don't have much to do. We will definitely ban someone
that tries to do this kind of thing. We are implementing the verification via phone number.
I know it's not 100% efficient but it's better than email verification.

As from the moment that you connect with other people using TGX, the way you will swap the game it will be decided between you and the other user.

Please let me know if you have suggestions and ideas about it.
I'm open to do what is necessary to have my platform as safe as possible.

 

To my mind, some sort of mutual ratings system as on Trademe or other forums would help, although this also has its problems. 

 

Maybe some sort of premium account that give the option of an escrow service...?




Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2820510 28-Nov-2021 12:43
We already have the mutual rating system. You are right it's not perfect.
The Premium account is a very good ideia.

Or maybe for the First exchange of each user I could be a moderator? Like, I would receive both games and do the exchange?
I'm not sure if it worth it. Just an idea as well.


Cheers for that!!!

Gab
TGX

Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2824783 5-Dec-2021 21:13
Hey all

Just to let you know how the things are going on

Exchange proposals are being made. It's looking awesome!!

Come and exchange games you don't play anymore. We are beta testing. Let me know if you find any kind
bug.

See the screenshot below

Hyden

10 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2824784 5-Dec-2021 21:15
