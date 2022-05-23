Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IndigoStack — new native macOS app for local web development, now in public beta
Marmalade

Master Geek

#296124 23-May-2022 17:58
IndigoStack is a native macOS app which provides a fresh take on how to run all the services you need for local web development. I've been building it for myself as a Laravel developer and I'm now looking to get some beta testers on board.

 

Check it out and sign up to the forums if you'd like to download the beta: https://indigostack.app 

 

My motivation:

 

Like many developers I've developed a love-hate relationship with the existing options for local development on a Mac. If they're virtualised, you'll often get...

 

* high CPU usage
* high RAM usage
* poor filesystem performance / syncing
* command line and configuration complexity

 

And existing native solutions tend to be either too simplistic, or command line-based or both.

 

So I've built IndigoStack with everything I liked and wanted, running everything natively on your Mac:

 

* services are all native & fast
* services are standalone; macOS updates won't ruin your setup
* able to run multiple services (eg PHPs) simultaneously
* easily build / start / stop / rebuild your stacks in the GUI
* run multiple projects which don't interfere with each other
* config-in-code; quickly and easily share stacks within a team

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
Geekzone
  #2917713 23-May-2022 18:02
Have you posted this to Hacker News yet? (Use Show HN).




Marmalade

Master Geek

  #2917714 23-May-2022 18:15
Great idea & thanks for the links. I thought I'd post here first to see what some friendly and familiar faces say before opening it up more, but I'll definitely do the HN post as suggested.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #2917724 23-May-2022 19:16
Make sure you have a good CDN and proper cache settings.




Marmalade

Master Geek

  #2917727 23-May-2022 19:40
The site is on Cloudflare Pages in the hopes they will easily handle any traffic spikes as needed. The PHP forum not quite so much confidence... thanks for the prompt to devise a plan in case the forums go down.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #2917728 23-May-2022 19:45
Good stuff. Seen quite a few sites linked from HN going down quickly. You should be OK.




Marmalade

Master Geek

  #2917854 24-May-2022 11:20
I've posted it up to HN, but it's hidden from anon. It shows for me when logged in at https://news.ycombinator.com/shownew but not for anon nor a friend who is logged in.

 

Do you know if there's some moderation mechanism I should just be waiting for? Otherwise I guess my account may be too new or something similar.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #2917855 24-May-2022 11:23
Yes, there's something and the link is there but "dead". I've clicked "vouch" so let's see what happens.




Marmalade

Master Geek

  #2917857 24-May-2022 11:27
Ha, thanks so much! It's alive 😁

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #2917858 24-May-2022 11:28
Yes, I can see it now when not logged in. Keep an eye on your analytics and let us know if it gets some traffic.




Marmalade

Master Geek

  #2917862 24-May-2022 11:40
Yep, definitely getting traffic. That's the kind of graph slope I'm looking for lol Thanks again.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #2918169 24-May-2022 21:38
Good work, lots of good comments on Hacker News: Show HN: IndigoStack – a new native macOS app for local web development | Hacker News (ycombinator.com)




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

  #2918170 24-May-2022 21:38
I saw this on Hackernews today - congrats on getting front paged!

 

I only have a base model M1 machine but must say this is very, very clean. I look forward to seeing it expand to have Node, Python etc. Also you've made me want to replace my desktop with a Mac Studio more!




Marmalade

Master Geek

  #2918347 25-May-2022 13:59
Thanks! Really blown away by the general reception. And I've got so much great feedback in 24 hours on what to add I hardly know where to start! Node's definitely on the list, and I'll add Python as well.

