IndigoStack is a native macOS app which provides a fresh take on how to run all the services you need for local web development. I've been building it for myself as a Laravel developer and I'm now looking to get some beta testers on board.
Check it out and sign up to the forums if you'd like to download the beta: https://indigostack.app
My motivation:
Like many developers I've developed a love-hate relationship with the existing options for local development on a Mac. If they're virtualised, you'll often get...
* high CPU usage
* high RAM usage
* poor filesystem performance / syncing
* command line and configuration complexity
And existing native solutions tend to be either too simplistic, or command line-based or both.
So I've built IndigoStack with everything I liked and wanted, running everything natively on your Mac:
* services are all native & fast
* services are standalone; macOS updates won't ruin your setup
* able to run multiple services (eg PHPs) simultaneously
* easily build / start / stop / rebuild your stacks in the GUI
* run multiple projects which don't interfere with each other
* config-in-code; quickly and easily share stacks within a team