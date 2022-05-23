IndigoStack is a native macOS app which provides a fresh take on how to run all the services you need for local web development. I've been building it for myself as a Laravel developer and I'm now looking to get some beta testers on board.

Check it out and sign up to the forums if you'd like to download the beta: https://indigostack.app

My motivation:

Like many developers I've developed a love-hate relationship with the existing options for local development on a Mac. If they're virtualised, you'll often get...

* high CPU usage

* high RAM usage

* poor filesystem performance / syncing

* command line and configuration complexity

And existing native solutions tend to be either too simplistic, or command line-based or both.

So I've built IndigoStack with everything I liked and wanted, running everything natively on your Mac:

* services are all native & fast

* services are standalone; macOS updates won't ruin your setup

* able to run multiple services (eg PHPs) simultaneously

* easily build / start / stop / rebuild your stacks in the GUI

* run multiple projects which don't interfere with each other

* config-in-code; quickly and easily share stacks within a team