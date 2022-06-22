Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SerjTank

37 posts

Geek


#298505 22-Jun-2022 15:16
Hi,


 


I looked at the various forums here, and thought that this discussion would best be had here. I hope that it's agreeable with everyone else.


 


The situation:


I'm a teacher at a language school. As a requirement to study at our school, we undertake level tests (English speaking and writing tests) for all incoming students. Currently this is entirely done by hand (writing) or in person (speaking) and takes quite a chunk of time, especially in times of high volume.


 


The solution:


Would it be possible to build a program, and 'teach it' to grade, (or at least provide an indicative grade) of a student's English proficiency? The speaking and writing tests in question are all standardized, and have rubrics matched to them. We also have some amount of tests (read:data) from past test takers that are used to train test (and standardize) graders such as myself. I imagine this would be useful to 'feed' the program information and use it to rain itself off of.


 


Questions:


I think it would be (much) easier to start off with the writing tests, as there are fewer variables to consider (compared to speaking).



  • Where would I even start though?

  • How difficult would it be to do this?


I don't have enough know-how to build the program myself but could definitely contribute to it's conceptual and developmental processes. As there isn't much budget for this (it's very much a DIY thing) I imagine it would be best to source expertise outside of NZ where labour costs are much lower, using perhaps a service such as mturk


 


I'm open to any other suggestions and ideas though. Currently I'm just in the information gathering stage of this project.

gzt

gzt
13538 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2933347 22-Jun-2022 22:24
There are a number of possible approaches to this type of problem. There are a variety of startups in this space. Perhaps there is already one to suit your needs. Bear in mind, there's always room for one more.

roobarb
519 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2933364 23-Jun-2022 04:49
Most language schools in Europe have an online test to gauge against CEFR.

 

Eg https://www.europa-school.co.uk/language-level-test/

 

I suggest avoid re-inventing the wheel and find somebody who can already provide a reliable and confidential service.

 

Eg, https://englishtest.duolingo.com/resources

 

Ready to try out the Duolingo English Test at your institution? Request a getting-started guide that provides a detailed overview of the test process and format, how to interpret scores, website copy, cut-and-paste emails, and more!

 

 

 

 

 

 

MikeAqua
6800 posts

Uber Geek


  #2933387 23-Jun-2022 09:07
How do you know if the person taking the test is actually the student (not a friend who has better command of written English), when it's done online? 




Mike

