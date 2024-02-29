Hi all.

I am advising a client on a concept and keen to get feedback from the Geekzone team as to your thoughts as this progresses.

1. Would this appeal as a buyer and why?

2. Would this appeal as a seller and why?

My thoughts were, as a buyer, its a low pressure model as you are expressing an interest and can use the site to engage with initially with whoever you choose.

As a seller, you may avoid listing and other selling fees by direct engagement with a potential buyer. It would be the sellers choice to engage a real estate agent or not, as it is today.

The issue I see is that there would be a lot of tyre kickers potentially so could be time consuming at times.

Appreciate the feedback.

Mark