Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsStartupsTesters needed for an Android app
kwiker

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#312106 18-Mar-2024 09:44
Send private message

I thought I'd have a go at building some mobile phone applications, and my first one is ready, but Google won't make it available on their Play Store until the app has passed a 'closed test' with a minimum of 20 users, so I have to find 20 people willing to act as beta testers. Testers need to have an android phone.

 

 

 

I've set up a web page at https://asrosoft.com/mobile/shop_i1, so anyone interested can see some screenshots before deciding to participate or not. It is essentially a fairly simple, stand alone shopping list app that will be free to download and have no advertising. The three main tabs are the shopping list itself, a picking list which shows all the items that can be selected for the list, and a web view. The web view defaults to showing price comparison web sites applicable to the country where it is installed. In our case it defaults to opening grocer.nz, with pricespy.co.nz as an alternate. The user can add their own links if needed.

 

 

 

Google's recommendation is that all testers be members of a Google group, so I have created a group at https://groups.google.com/g/asro_shop, where anyone willing to participate can apply to join the testing group. I'll post there instructions on downloading the app when there are sufficient people in the group. I think Google won't allow downloads until there are sufficient testers signed up.

 

 

 

Once this is is up and running, I was going to follow it up with a 'cashflow' app for domestic use, and then a 'lifetime planner' to work as a financial planner for retirement. The cashflow app is already progressing well, with the ability to import bank OFX data, categorise it and provide overviews of spending by category/bank account over time.

 

 

 

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
32064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207397 18-Mar-2024 09:50
Send private message

I'll take a look. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
mentalinc
3133 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3207398 18-Mar-2024 09:50
Send private message

What are you trying to solve or do that the other 1000+ grocer list apps don't already cover off?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

kwiker

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3207403 18-Mar-2024 10:05
Send private message

It's not intended to be monetised. It's purpose was simply to provide a project to build Dart/Flutter programming skills.

 

Personally, I've been using OI Shopping for a number of years, but found that some functions in that ceased to work after upgrading to an Android 13 phone. I did submit a fix to that app via github, but the developers seem to have lost interest in it, so I thought it might e a good idea to create a replacement using a more modern development environment.

 

No doubt there are many similar apps that have more compelling features, but really I was more interested in creating a simple, stand alone app, whilst establishing the framework to create an app to replace Microsoft Money that I've been using for decades.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright