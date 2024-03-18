It's not intended to be monetised. It's purpose was simply to provide a project to build Dart/Flutter programming skills.

Personally, I've been using OI Shopping for a number of years, but found that some functions in that ceased to work after upgrading to an Android 13 phone. I did submit a fix to that app via github, but the developers seem to have lost interest in it, so I thought it might e a good idea to create a replacement using a more modern development environment.

No doubt there are many similar apps that have more compelling features, but really I was more interested in creating a simple, stand alone app, whilst establishing the framework to create an app to replace Microsoft Money that I've been using for decades.