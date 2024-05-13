Hello everyone,

We're thrilled to announce the launch of Backyard Hunt, the latest innovation from R-DEV Limited designed to revolutionize family time with a blend of education and outdoor activities. Created by seasoned mobile developer Tomas Radvansky and his wife Iveta Radvanska, Backyard Hunt is not just an app—it's an adventure that brings learning to life in your very own backyard.

What is Backyard Hunt?

Backyard Hunt is an interactive scavenger hunt app that transforms any outdoor space into a treasure trove of discoveries and fun. It combines the thrill of treasure hunts with the educational benefits of learning activities, making it the perfect tool for family bonding and creative play.

Key Features:

Educational Games : Engage with content that educates and entertains.

: Engage with content that educates and entertains. Outdoor Scavenger Hunt : Encourage kids and adults alike to explore the great outdoors.

: Encourage kids and adults alike to explore the great outdoors. Customizable Hunts : Tailor each adventure to suit your family’s interests.

: Tailor each adventure to suit your family’s interests. QR Code Integration : Easy setup and play through the scanning of QR codes.

: Easy setup and play through the scanning of QR codes. Community and Sharing: Future updates to include a community platform for sharing your own hunts and participating in challenges.

Why Backyard Hunt?

In an age dominated by screens, Backyard Hunt provides a welcome escape that encourages physical activity, outdoor exploration, and educational growth through play. Designed for users of all ages, it makes every outdoor excursion a dynamic learning opportunity.

Join Us in Redefining Outdoor Play

We invite all forum members to download Backyard Hunt and experience the joy of discovery and learning firsthand. Whether you’re planning a weekend activity or looking for a fun way to educate and engage your children, Backyard Hunt has something for everyone.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to enhance Backyard Hunt with new features and community functions. Your feedback is invaluable as we strive to make Backyard Hunt your go-to choice for family fun and learning.

Download Now: Available on the App Store and Google Play.

https://backyard-hunt.com

iOS

Android

Thank you for your support, and let’s make every backyard an adventure!

Warm regards,

Tomas Radvansky

Co-Founder, R-DEV Limited

#BackyardHunt #FamilyFun #OutdoorGames #EducationalGames #AdventureApp #TechInnovation