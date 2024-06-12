As freelance web developer in Auckland, current employee at a great talented agency and over 9 years, experience with no website portfolio, I have finally built myself my own website portfolio. Open to constructive criticism feedback.

Why did it take so long?

I'm someone who is passionate about web development and love wanting to try new tools. In in the web dev tech industry or just I.T in general there is new tech every second. I'll have a little fun and build something, next thing you know, I'm starting again with a new stack.

I would like to know what's everyones preferred stack or current stack pros, cons etc.

gg