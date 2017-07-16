Hi There!

The Keypad for our house alarm has been chirping and squealing for a few days. Initially we thought it was our new Nest Protect Alarms, but noticed the keypad was off.

I recall it may be a battery, which was last replaced 3 years ago.

It's a 12V7AH/20HR battery, which I can buy for about $40 and feel comfortable replacing myself (I assume it's just disconnect and reconnect the new one.

It says it's rechargeable, but I am assuming it's somehow being charged from the mains and it's reached it's limit and can't be recharged again. I am unsure what I could use to charge it regardless.

The Keypad has a TBL Light lit and when I press it, it shows red over 1 and 8.

The keypad says its a security press.

Do I just replace the battery?