networkn

Networkn
29528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#217865 16-Jul-2017 11:28
Hi There!

 

The Keypad for our house alarm has been chirping and squealing for a few days. Initially we thought it was our new Nest Protect Alarms, but noticed the keypad was off. 

 

I recall it may be a battery, which was last replaced 3 years ago. 

 

It's a 12V7AH/20HR battery, which I can buy for about $40 and feel comfortable replacing myself (I assume it's just disconnect and reconnect the new one. 

 

It says it's rechargeable, but I am assuming it's somehow being charged from the mains and it's reached it's limit and can't be recharged again. I am unsure what I could use to charge it regardless. 

 

The Keypad has a TBL Light lit and when I press it, it shows red over 1 and 8.

 

The keypad says its a security press.

 

Do I just replace the battery?

 

 

shk292
2589 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1823171 16-Jul-2017 11:29
Watching with interest because I need to do the same

 
 
 
 

timmmay
19373 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1823174 16-Jul-2017 11:39
See this thread regarding battery replacment. I bought a battery from a local electrical supply store, Stewarts, but you can also buy online.  I've used natbat before, they're good and prices are reasonable. Shipping means buying locally can be cheaper.

networkn

Networkn
29528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1823245 16-Jul-2017 13:20
Can someone help me disable the keypad alarms for 24 hours until the new battery gets installed? Every few minutes it's beeping and squeaking and complaining. 

 

 



Bung
5211 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1823246 16-Jul-2017 13:24
3 years seems a short life. Is the charge circuit working? Our alarm must have a battery at least 10 years old and it hasn't clapped out touch wood. The neighbour's went at 7 or 8 years. The enclosure had an anti tamper alarm on it and the battery wiring was screwed on so be prepared for some noise during changeover.

networkn

Networkn
29528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1823251 16-Jul-2017 13:42
I don't know if the charge circuit is working properly, possibly not as this only happened after the last power cut, our first in a really long time. 

 

 

Bung
5211 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1823262 16-Jul-2017 14:33
It may be as simple as resetting the alarm by entering your code. The usual battery self test just switches the load to local battery for a short period and monitors terminal voltage. This wouldn't be as bad as an extended power cut. Your battery may be ok after charging resumed.

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1823266 16-Jul-2017 14:55
Bung: 3 years seems a short life. Is the charge circuit working? Our alarm must have a battery at least 10 years old and it hasn't clapped out touch wood. The neighbour's went at 7 or 8 years. The enclosure had an anti tamper alarm on it and the battery wiring was screwed on so be prepared for some noise during changeover.


You should replace your battery. I would recommend 2 yearly (not because I am selling them). You will find even though the alarm system is "testing" them continuously it never does a real load test for long enough. The result is the battery appears to be ok until you have a say an hour long power cut.

same thing happens with cheapish UPS devices...with those you really need to change the battery every 18 months




Matthew



Gilco2
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #1823272 16-Jul-2017 15:16
I just replaced our battery 2 weeks ago.  Paid more than I wanted as got it from Repco a Century branded one. Being Sunday they were the only ones I could get one from and didnt want to keep listening to the beeps.  As it is monitored I told the alarm company I was going to replace it so they gave me a 6 hour window to obtain and fit new battery and if never heard from me then they would take it off test. Opening the panel to get at the battery sends tamper alert to company.  We have had the alarm for 20 years and this the second time I replaced the batrery. First one lasted 11 years and last one 9 years.




networkn

Networkn
29528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1823299 16-Jul-2017 15:54
Ok, so I am sorted, except I have a trouble light for 8 which is apparently the system timer. I don't have a master code, we have tried all the ones we can think of. 

 

 

 

It's a Security Xpress and the mainboard has HTP 4631C written on it. The pin pad has nothing other than Security Xpress on it. 

 

 

 

Alarmu.co.nz apparently did the install.

mattwnz
19129 posts

Uber Geek


  #1823307 16-Jul-2017 16:23
Maybe contact them for the master code. I think it is normal these days for the owner to set the mastercode when they set it up, as that is what I had to do, so it is possible the original owner has it. 

networkn

Networkn
29528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1823308 16-Jul-2017 16:29
mattwnz:

 

Maybe contact them for the master code. I think it is normal these days for the owner to set the mastercode when they set it up, as that is what I had to do, so it is possible the original owner has it. 

 

 

I'm the original owner and I was neither asked for it, nor provided it. 

 

 

Ge0rge
1666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1823379 16-Jul-2017 18:44
It will want the time set - when the power cut occured and the battery didn't have enough juice to keep the alarm powered. Normally you don't need the master code to set the time - it will just be a combination code that you punch in that will reset it.

networkn

Networkn
29528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1823381 16-Jul-2017 18:51
Ge0rge: It will want the time set - when the power cut occured and the battery didn't have enough juice to keep the alarm powered. Normally you don't need the master code to set the time - it will just be a combination code that you punch in that will reset it.

 

 

 

Ok, well I can't find the model number but think it's a paradox type alarm but following that set of instructions doesn't yield a result. Does anyone know what the process is to set the time on a security xpress alarm?

 

 

Ge0rge
1666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1823382 16-Jul-2017 18:56
I am struggling to find anything on google even remotely like a 'security xpress alarm' I'm sorry, not a lot of help I'm afraid.

steve2222
477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1823448 16-Jul-2017 20:56
networkn:

 

Ok, so I am sorted, except I have a trouble light for 8 which is apparently the system timer. I don't have a master code, we have tried all the ones we can think of. 

 

 

 

It's a Security Xpress and the mainboard has HTP 4631C written on it. The pin pad has nothing other than Security Xpress on it. 

 

 

 

Alarmu.co.nz apparently did the install.

 

 

 

 

Just did mine today.

 

 

 

I also had the #8 light on fro trouble and my manual also says this is because system time needs a reset.

 

 

 

I have a Paradox Keypad and Paradox panel.

 

 

 

After trying a couple of their options, this worked for me:

 

 

 

Press <Clear>

 

Then <Enter> + <User Code 1> + <Mem> + 2 digits from 00 to 23 for hours + 2 digits from 00 to 59 for minutes + <Enter> + <Clear>.

 

If the TRBL light is still on, then press <TRBL> + <Clear>.

 

 

 

If that does not work Try the above but with an <Enter> after <Mem> but before entering hours, and at the end hit <Enter> twice and not <Clear>.

 

 

 

 

 

 

