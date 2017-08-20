ashtonaut:



Sorry. Have been referring to Insite gold in the above.



When I arm it via key pad or remote, I get a push notification and optionally an email. I monitor two sites from the same app. You can add cameras but I don't and you can program the pgm outputs which I don't use as the installer said it was a but buggy. As mentioned the paradox support team are better than user manuals or reviews.



You can log into app and arm/disarm and bypass zones. Given the lag time between servers the status of zones isn't accurate so could be anything from 30s to a couple mins lag.



When arming or there's an event you want via push then usually these are delivered instantly within 20ish seconds.



I still have a dialler active which tends to kill the adsl line but I still manage to get push notification just before it kills the line. (Router usually self recovers). Getting rid of the dialler when I move to fibre.





On occasions I have to reboot the ip150 as the app claims to think the control panel serial number has changed. You really have to make sure you follow the instructions.



It's ok for what it does.



