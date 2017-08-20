Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


#222597 20-Aug-2017 10:41
I recently had a Paradox Spectra 4000 home alarm system installed.It's just a basic package, and it does the job well.

 

I'm interested in options for remote self-monitoring, namely:

 

     

  1. Push notification on alarm trigger (bonus for notifications on other events, such as arm/disarm)
  2. Ability to easily and quickly check status, arm and disarm remotely

 

It seems the Paradox IP150 module is the way to get web access, but I'm concerned about the lack of a decent iOS app:

 

  • The official iParadox app doesn't appear to work with hardware produced after 2016, hasn't been updated for over 12 months, doesn't have push notifications, and the UI looks at least a few years old.
  • The 'House Alarm' app looks like a promising alternative, and offers push notifications, but this hasn't been updated for two years, has a similar dated UI, and apparently doesn't support IP module firmware 4.1 and newer (I don't know the current firmware).
  • Apps aside, while it does look like I can log into a web interface using the IP150 to see the status and arm/disarm, this is slow and inconvenient when out and about, and getting an email when the alarm goes off isn't going to cut it.

I'm questioning the value of pursuing this much further. Does anyone have a similar setup working well with a decent, modern iOS app (or some other solution)?

davidcole
5526 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1849159 20-Aug-2017 12:25
I have a python module that runs getting the status from the alarm. Allows me to see state of zones etc.

This is pushed into openHAB and gives me notifications and (should) give me the ability to control.

I don't think it's any worse than any other alarm system. TBH, getting remotes was the best thing we did. Must quickernwaybif arming and disarming.

But it's useful to be able to rearm the alarm remotely and bypass a zone with a fault when out (I use a vpn to get home then the iOS app). But now with openHAB I could potentially use Apple home and expose some of the alarm elements that way.




mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1849163 20-Aug-2017 12:39
We've got the IP module. I paid for the app but it's kind of rubbish and insists on opening port 10000 to work and I haven't gotten around to setting up a VPN yet.

However, it does offer email alerts. I get emails (which go to my pebble as well) for alarm triggers and arms/disarms which is about 90% of what I need it for.

davidcole
5526 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1849167 20-Aug-2017 12:44
And given it can send email you could give it to pushover/boxcar etc for push notifications




ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1849173 20-Aug-2017 13:07
Yeah, I can always hack a push notification using email and pushover but I'd prefer to just have one simple and professional looking app (which I'm happy to pay for) that deals with both #1 and #2 above.

Is anyone using the 'House Alarm' app?

It surprises me that the first party iParadox app appears to be so poor and out of date.

Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #1849236 20-Aug-2017 14:21
The paradox app is not so bad.. it had a recent update and wont work with IP150 without the latest firmware. 

 

Ive had  a couple issues where the app would tell me its lost the control panel id and was easy resolved by rebooting the ip150. 

 

The paradox team are good to deal with over  email and really go out of their way to help with issues. 

 

But yes, agree... their app is pretty sad and I often lose connectivity... but in saying this it does what its suposed to i.e. alarm arm/disarm and event notifications as well as email of this.  Did I say the app is pretty sad.

 

 

 

 

Jax

Jax
92 posts

Master Geek


  #1849244 20-Aug-2017 14:51
does Insite gold work with your IP module?

ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1849449 20-Aug-2017 20:54
Insight Gold loooks interesting, it would be nice if Paradox clearly spelled out which apps are compatible with which modules.

I don't get a lot of confidence from reading app reviews and browsing their website.

@Goosey which Paradox app are you using, and does it support push notifications?



Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #1849635 21-Aug-2017 09:07
Sorry. Have been referring to Insite gold in the above.

When I arm it via key pad or remote, I get a push notification and optionally an email. I monitor two sites from the same app. You can add cameras but I don't and you can program the pgm outputs which I don't use as the installer said it was a but buggy. As mentioned the paradox support team are better than user manuals or reviews.

You can log into app and arm/disarm and bypass zones. Given the lag time between servers the status of zones isn't accurate so could be anything from 30s to a couple mins lag.

When arming or there's an event you want via push then usually these are delivered instantly within 20ish seconds.

I still have a dialler active which tends to kill the adsl line but I still manage to get push notification just before it kills the line. (Router usually self recovers). Getting rid of the dialler when I move to fibre.


On occasions I have to reboot the ip150 as the app claims to think the control panel serial number has changed. You really have to make sure you follow the instructions.

It's ok for what it does.


networkn
27426 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1849723 21-Aug-2017 11:05
Insite gold is what we use with our recently installed system. We really like it. A worth while investment the IP150 so far. 

 

 

davidcole
5526 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1849724 21-Aug-2017 11:07
Goosey:

 

 

 

The paradox team are good to deal with over  email and really go out of their way to help with issues. 

 

 

I didn't find this.  I tried giving them some feedback on the IOS app, and they wouldn't talk to me as I wasn't an installer - "and the app is not designed for end users" I think I was told.

 

 




ashtonaut

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1857461 3-Sep-2017 09:10
Looks like the Insite Gold app does work with the IP150, but overall I'm not convinced it's worth it so I'm going to give it a miss:
- app looks clunky and dated
- ip150 is going to cost ~$400 installed
- looks like you need some kind of ongoing subscription to a Swann cloud service to make it all work

Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #1857486 3-Sep-2017 09:35
Hi.
Ip150 are about $200 or less and install would only take less than an hour so say 100$ for the labour charge these alarm guys charge. I've seen the GPRS communicators for about $400.

Yes insite gold looks clunky but works 98% of time. I think it's about 50$ for two years subscription (as you get a discount pop up after the free one month trial). To be honest I can't remember my credit card being charged!

There was a recent firmware update for ip150 and Also an update to the app. If the installer makes sure all panel and 150 firmwares are updated at the time of install it should work.

But hey each to their own.

To be honest I should have gone for the GPRS unit but can always step up to that later (as I wanted the quickest and easy solution to move off the Dialler). Potentially I can take the communicator with me when I move and leave behind the ip150.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10983 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1857530 3-Sep-2017 11:40
mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1859288 5-Sep-2017 22:16
michaelmurfy:

 

@mdf VPN is easy to sort ;)

 

 

Mate, easy for who!? It just about killed me generating the keys when I was experimenting with OpenVPN. Anyway, I thought a reverse proxy was the way to roll?

dolsen
1392 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2009503 7-May-2018 19:27
Having a look at other options for self monitoring / control of Paradox alarms and came across a new option that I hadn't seen before. If you have an android phone, and an IP150 module with firmware < 4.0, you could try alarmin. I've only recently installed and configured it, but, it seems really good.

 

It connects using the web login and the software port to have access to your alarm system. You can arm / disarm / see zones / toggle pgm / I/O's etc. It also supports push notifications to your phone with or without the app running.

 

You can use it locally, forward ports and use it remotely. Unlike some other apps, you can use the inbuilt android VPN to connect to your home network over mobile data, and, it will happily use the vpn for the connection.

 

It seems really good and I will probably use this going forward now that notify my android has stopped working correctly.

 

 

 

Alarmin is free on the play store. There used to be ads, however, the author has stopped using them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

