I'm looking at replacing my current petrol mower, as each time I try to start it that I'm sure it'll be its last. I'm close to being convinced at buying a cordless electric model, given I like the minimal maintenance, and don't know the first thing about motors (hence why my current mower takes 20-30 pulls to start and belches grey smoke like a steam train!).
I've read through all relevant threads here on GZ, and have read the Consumer test report; on that basis, I'm leaning towards one of the Ryobi 36v models; these also have the benefit that over time I can buy some of the other 36v skins.
Is it worth the additional $200 for the more expensive model? Are there any issues I should be aware of with these mowers or the Ryobi 36v series more generally?
Any other models that are better for a similar price (ie, $800 or lower)?
I've looked at the Ego model, which a few people here seem to like, but have been put off by the comments from Consumer readers including problems with clogging (bringing back nightmares of my experience with corded electric mowers!) and the inability to mow close to objects (190mm at the front; 35mm each side, versus 140mm and 15mm on the Ryobis).
Thanks for any feedback.