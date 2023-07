We have sliding cupboard doors in all our rooms and from what I can tell they’re basically four aluminium extrusions make the top, bottom and sides then two thin sheets of board plus rollers for the tracks and that’s it. I’d have to take them apart and mount in some solid wood to install a lock on the door but then they do just lift up and pop out.



Not going to happen for ours at least. Instead, build a lockable storage facility into the space behind the doors



You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.