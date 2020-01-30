Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYAttic ladder recommendations
Hello all,

 

 

We are couple of weeks out from putting up GIB in our new house build and we need to select an attic ladder for the garage. Middle of the garage was specified for attic storage and the builder has placed the plywood sheets there for storage. We do have space to install an attic ladder as per the drawings. We do not see ourselves going to the attic much at all but need something that is safe to climb up and down at an easy angle. We would also like the hatch door to be insulated as well as rest of the the garage is insulated as well.

 

 

Builder has suggested Sellwood but we can pick whatever we want. I see that Sellwood has a lot of range and they all look very similar specs wise but price varies wildly. The stud height in the garage is 2.7M.

 

 

https://www.sellwood.co.nz/products/attic-ladders

 

 

Is there any particular attic ladder model from Sellwood or another brand that you recommend?

 

 

I found another one below which has metal stairs instead of timber and looks sturdy.

 

 

https://www.hometech.co.nz/store/attic-stairs/metal-deluxe-lmk-3050mm-attic-stair

 

 

Thanks




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 1 | 2

I'm with your builder. We had a Sellwood D28 installed in November (only the second installation of that model in the country apparently) along with installation of sub-flooring in the ceiling. We now have a really sturdy storage area, and the attic stairs are superb.

We did look at the Hometech, but Sellwood came out on top.




I can't comment about the stairs but if you haven't got them yet ask the electrician to install lights and put a pull cord switch near the hatch. Stairs and lights make it a 2 minute job to get something from the ceiling.

Handle9:

 

I can't comment about the stairs but if you haven't got them yet ask the electrician to install lights and put a pull cord switch near the hatch. Stairs and lights make it a 2 minute job to get something from the ceiling.

 

 

Yep. We took care of that one. I got the electrician to put a power point near the attic stairs and I will lay a bright LED strip all around the storage planks and configure it with a wireless handheld button via home automation.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



I’ve looked at the home tech, but I’m space constrained with the manhole cover. As in I can’t extend it. The home tech was the only option for 600x600 holes.




@Stu thanks the D28 seems to tick all the boxes including insulation and easy angle to climb. If you don’t mind sharing, can you please advise the cost for stairs alone. Is it RRP $1500 with no room to wiggle and where did you buy yours from?




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

We will also require a 600mm x 600mm manhole in a different wing of the house. The house is H style design so the - portion does not enough have space in roof cavity to go across from one wing to another comfortably. I imagine, a simple 600 x 600 manhole will do or can you get one that do not have any architrave around it and look flush with the ceiling GIB ?




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Because the stairs were installed by Sellwood at home show pricing, along with the ply flooring, I don't have a stand-alone price.

I did have a full price list that we picked up at the show, but unfortunately that appears to have been binned after the job was done. Um, sorry.




Sellwood here, 7 years old and still working perfectly. Don't forget to insulate the top of the hatch otherwise you'll lose HEAPS of heat from it. I had a lowered ceiling so I had to build a whole insulated box, including hydraulics to lift it. It works very well. I can probably find photos if anyone is interested.

Thanks. I will stick to the Sellwood brand. Trying to decide between the P30 ($650) and D28 ($1500). The differences are highlighted. Main one being deeper tread in the D28 (120mm) vs P30 (80mm), 63 degree angle (D28) vs 68 degree (P30) and D28 is 50mm wider steps compared to P30. Cost difference between them is $850. They both have same warranty and insulation specs. Is the D28 worth $850 more over the P30? Only thing that pulls me towards the D28 over P30 is the 120mm deep treads and wider steps.

 

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

I have steps about 10cm wide, I think. 80cm sounds quite narrow. If you PM me tomorrow I can check.

Not just the extra 50mm width, but the extra 100mm length may help if you wish to store larger items.




Likely going for D28. I have asked our builder whether the D28 will fit in the garage ceiling taking existing trusses and framing into account in that area. If that does not fits, then I may be going for R28. I can get R28 for $600 and D28 for $1395. R28 is same opening/steps width and only 30mm short in length compared to D28 and has decent depth of treads at 90mm. Only thing that irks me about R28 is no insulation and 70 degree climb angle. I did find a photo on Sellwoods Facebook page which shows comparison between P30 and D28. Angle, width and tread depth differences are noticeable.

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Angle not important in my opinion, width could be important for taking big things up, width of step is quite important.

That photo certainly does highlight how much sturdier the D28 is, but we're going for the P30 in our new build. For us it's only likely to be accessed once or twice a month (if that), so we couldn't justify paying more than double the price for the D28.

 

The only thing I specifically wanted was the insulated hatch, and the P30 ticks that box.

We went with the D28 in the end. Placed an order today and should arrive by Friday. Thanks @Stu & @timmmay for the recommendation.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

