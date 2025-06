I have one of this type of 2 pole main switch. My mains cable from the street enters on the right side top terminal 3, my house load exits from terminal 4 bottom right, I have my ripple wire connected to terminal 1 top left,, now there is a spare terminal, not used bottom left labelled terminal 2,

Its the same as this one pictured, but just using top instead of bottom terminals, I understand that this is not the style of 2 pole switch that will isolate Live and neutral.

My question is this, Can I use spare terminal 2 to feed a 10mm mains out to my garage?