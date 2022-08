Yes,

I've recently replaced ours. I paid HRV $75 for the part alone.. so $100 fitted is not tooo bad, our local quoted $300.

Get in the roof, and find your fan unit (if more than one, it's the one with the control box onthe side).

Open it up (take a Phillips screwdriver) and you'll see a data cable with a RJ11 plug, that is fed into the fan unit itself.

You should be able to gently pull it out of the fan unit, but I'm guessing it's not a clean thing, but a dead thing..