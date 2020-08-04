Can you just screw these directly into the soffit hardie board (or whatever it's called)?
But if possible put some thought into mounting the camera lower for a better view, sofit mounted cameras aren't great for identification purposes, I have one installed in a wood shed that gets quite close to, and points at a gate, and will catch the face of someone with a hoodie looking down.
For better security, in both senses of the word, there will be joists above the soffit board which will be a more solid attachment point. Or, use an expanding anchor plug to hold on to the hardiboard better.
Thanks guys, I'll pick up some anchors to be on the safe side.
Just be aware that depending on the age of your house (anything built before the mid '80s) that fibrelote cladding will contain asbestos. If you are uncertain whether it is then assume it does contain asbestos - ensure you drill to minimise dust and wear an N95 mask and disposable overalls and clean your tools properly.
Yes. I did. no issues.
New build, so no issues there.
How high is the risk from drilling a few small holes actually? I can understand it being problematic if you work(ed) in a factory making tiles with asbestos and breathed the dust every day for years or decades, but I can't see anyone dying from drilling a half-dozen holes in an outdoor environment.
You can absolutely get asbestos in your lungs from doing that, just use a vacuum.
As for the OP, cameras weigh nothing, pre drill tiny holes and screw it into the soffit, won't be a problem.
I know you can get asbestos in your lungs that way if you really try, but what's the actual risk? Asbestosis requires years of prolonged exposure, not a minute chance of a one-off exposure to a tiny amount.
There is *no* safe level of asbestos exposure. Yes asbestosis is typically found in people who have had long term exposure to asbestos, but that doesn't mean you should not take all adequate safety measures when working with any surface that goes contain, or is suspected to contain, asbestos.
You should not vacuum dust that may contain asbestos unless you have a vacuum with a HEPA filter, if it doesn't the asbestos particles will just go straight through the vacuum cleaner and be left in the environment.
I know you can get asbestos in your lungs that way if you really try, but what's the actual risk? Asbestosis requires years of prolonged exposure, not a minute chance of a one-off exposure to a tiny amount.
Take the time to get a bit tested if you're going to do some work on a pre 80s house (I'd say do it anyway). Mine is 60s and thankfully it's not asbestos.