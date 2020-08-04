neb: Froglotion: You can absolutely get asbestos in your lungs from doing that, just use a vacuum. I know you can get asbestos in your lungs that way if you really try, but what's the actual risk? Asbestosis requires years of prolonged exposure, not a minute chance of a one-off exposure to a tiny amount.

There is *no* safe level of asbestos exposure. Yes asbestosis is typically found in people who have had long term exposure to asbestos, but that doesn't mean you should not take all adequate safety measures when working with any surface that goes contain, or is suspected to contain, asbestos.

You should not vacuum dust that may contain asbestos unless you have a vacuum with a HEPA filter, if it doesn't the asbestos particles will just go straight through the vacuum cleaner and be left in the environment.