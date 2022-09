neb: Froglotion: You can absolutely get asbestos in your lungs from doing that, just use a vacuum.



I know you can get asbestos in your lungs that way if you really try, but what's the actual risk? Asbestosis requires years of prolonged exposure, not a minute chance of a one-off exposure to a tiny amount.

I don't think it requires years of exposure rather years to become evident. The actual amount required can be a cruel lottery. If you are susceptible it could be a small amount.Edit (apologies in advance to wiki haters, here's a quote)"Likewise, the British Government's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) states formally that any threshold for exposure to asbestos must be at a very low level and it is widely agreed that if any such threshold does exist at all, then it cannot currently be quantified. For practical purposes, therefore, HSE assumes that no such "safe" threshold exists. Others have noted as well that there is no evidence of a threshold level below which there is no risk of mesothelioma.[33] There appears to be a linear, dose–response relationship, with increasing dose producing increasing risk of disease.[34] Nevertheless, mesothelioma may be related to brief, low level or indirect exposures to asbestos.[27] The dose necessary for effect appears to be lower for asbestos-induced mesothelioma than for pulmonary asbestosis or lung cancer.[27] Again, there is no known safe level of exposure to asbestos as it relates to increased risk of mesothelioma.The time from first exposure to onset of the disease, is between 25 and 70 years.[35] It is virtually never less than fifteen years and peaks at 30–40 years.[27][36] The duration of exposure to asbestos causing mesothelioma can be short. For example, cases of mesothelioma have been documented with only 1–3 months of exposure.[37][38]"