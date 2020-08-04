Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMounting Cameras Under Soffit
Paul1977

4455 posts

Uber Geek


#273104 4-Aug-2020 14:02
Send private message quote this post

Can you just screw these directly into the soffit hardie board (or whatever it's called)?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
shanes
227 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2534519 4-Aug-2020 14:08
Send private message quote this post

I have...

 

 

 

But if possible put some thought into mounting the camera lower for a better view, sofit mounted cameras aren't great for identification purposes, I have one installed in a wood shed that gets quite close to, and points at a gate, and will catch the face of someone with a hoodie looking down.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
BlueShift
1632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534521 4-Aug-2020 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Yes, but.

 

For better security, in both senses of the word, there will be joists above the soffit board which will be a more solid attachment point. Or, use an expanding anchor plug to hold on to the hardiboard better.

Paul1977

4455 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534544 4-Aug-2020 14:51
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys, I'll pick up some anchors to be on the safe side.



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534545 4-Aug-2020 14:52
Send private message quote this post

Just be aware that depending on the age of your house (anything built before the mid '80s) that fibrelote cladding will contain asbestos. If you are uncertain whether it is then assume it does contain asbestos - ensure you drill to minimise dust and wear an N95 mask and disposable overalls and clean your tools properly.

 

 

 

 

Talkiet
4578 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2534548 4-Aug-2020 14:56
Send private message quote this post

Yes. I did. no issues.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

tchart
2128 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2534592 4-Aug-2020 16:04
Send private message quote this post

I mounted some security lights on the weekend. I used these toggles. They are awesome and don't put strain on the screw hole. Screws should be okay for a light weight camera though.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/cobra-nylon-toggles-6mm-x-40mm/p/273923

Paul1977

4455 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534629 4-Aug-2020 17:10
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

Just be aware that depending on the age of your house (anything built before the mid '80s) that fibrelote cladding will contain asbestos. If you are uncertain whether it is then assume it does contain asbestos - ensure you drill to minimise dust and wear an N95 mask and disposable overalls and clean your tools properly.

 

 

New build, so no issues there.



neb

neb
6684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534680 4-Aug-2020 17:35
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

Just be aware that depending on the age of your house (anything built before the mid '80s) that fibrelote cladding will contain asbestos. If you are uncertain whether it is then assume it does contain asbestos - ensure you drill to minimise dust and wear an N95 mask and disposable overalls and clean your tools properly.

 

 

How high is the risk from drilling a few small holes actually? I can understand it being problematic if you work(ed) in a factory making tiles with asbestos and breathed the dust every day for years or decades, but I can't see anyone dying from drilling a half-dozen holes in an outdoor environment.

Froglotion
193 posts

Master Geek


  #2534684 4-Aug-2020 17:46
Send private message quote this post

You can absolutely get asbestos in your lungs from doing that, just use a vacuum.

 

 

 

As for the OP, cameras weigh nothing, pre drill tiny holes and screw it into the soffit, won't be a problem.

nickb800
2643 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2534685 4-Aug-2020 17:48
Send private message quote this post

Cheap shaving foam can be useful for minimising dust

neb

neb
6684 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534689 4-Aug-2020 17:57
Send private message quote this post

Froglotion:

You can absolutely get asbestos in your lungs from doing that, just use a vacuum.

 

 

I know you can get asbestos in your lungs that way if you really try, but what's the actual risk? Asbestosis requires years of prolonged exposure, not a minute chance of a one-off exposure to a tiny amount.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534778 4-Aug-2020 19:48
Send private message quote this post

neb:
Froglotion:

 

You can absolutely get asbestos in your lungs from doing that, just use a vacuum.

 

I know you can get asbestos in your lungs that way if you really try, but what's the actual risk? Asbestosis requires years of prolonged exposure, not a minute chance of a one-off exposure to a tiny amount.

 

There is *no* safe level of asbestos exposure. Yes asbestosis is typically found in people who have had long term exposure to asbestos, but that doesn't mean you should not take all adequate safety measures when working with any surface that goes contain, or is suspected to contain, asbestos.

 

You should not vacuum dust that may contain asbestos unless you have a vacuum with a HEPA filter, if it doesn't the asbestos particles will just go straight through the vacuum cleaner and be left in the environment.

 

 

scuwp
3588 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534786 4-Aug-2020 20:11
Send private message quote this post

Just did cameras at home. No issues just screwing into the soffit fibre board. If someone wants to grab the camera I think the mount would break before it pulls out of the soffit.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Bung
4653 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534890 5-Aug-2020 07:20
Send private message quote this post

neb:
Froglotion:

You can absolutely get asbestos in your lungs from doing that, just use a vacuum.



I know you can get asbestos in your lungs that way if you really try, but what's the actual risk? Asbestosis requires years of prolonged exposure, not a minute chance of a one-off exposure to a tiny amount.


I don't think it requires years of exposure rather years to become evident. The actual amount required can be a cruel lottery. If you are susceptible it could be a small amount.

Edit (apologies in advance to wiki haters, here's a quote)

"Likewise, the British Government's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) states formally that any threshold for exposure to asbestos must be at a very low level and it is widely agreed that if any such threshold does exist at all, then it cannot currently be quantified. For practical purposes, therefore, HSE assumes that no such "safe" threshold exists. Others have noted as well that there is no evidence of a threshold level below which there is no risk of mesothelioma.[33] There appears to be a linear, dose–response relationship, with increasing dose producing increasing risk of disease.[34] Nevertheless, mesothelioma may be related to brief, low level or indirect exposures to asbestos.[27] The dose necessary for effect appears to be lower for asbestos-induced mesothelioma than for pulmonary asbestosis or lung cancer.[27] Again, there is no known safe level of exposure to asbestos as it relates to increased risk of mesothelioma.

The time from first exposure to onset of the disease, is between 25 and 70 years.[35] It is virtually never less than fifteen years and peaks at 30–40 years.[27][36] The duration of exposure to asbestos causing mesothelioma can be short. For example, cases of mesothelioma have been documented with only 1–3 months of exposure.[37][38]"

Tracer
343 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2535477 5-Aug-2020 20:40
Send private message quote this post

Take the time to get a bit tested if you're going to do some work on a pre 80s house (I'd say do it anyway). Mine is 60s and thankfully it's not asbestos.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 