I'm trying to find LDPE tube, commonly referred to as "Air Seeder" in New Zealand. I can import from Australia but shipping is enormous.
Problem is that I am trying to find translucent/opaque tubing similar to what is pictured below:
This is a common tube used to make "arches" for addressable RGB pixels which I am wanting to make.
This is why common variants in NZ of black or a translucent with metal reinforcement will not work for my application.
Ideal diameter (inner or outer) is 32mm or more.
If you have any suggestions on other types of tubing that is translucent and outdoor rated then please comment.
Thankyou. 🙂