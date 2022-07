Dingbatt: Was it originally opening into a conservatory? Just looking at the notches in the blocking above the window to bear at the same level as the blocking above the French door. Meaning the door was added later. Very dodgy.

It opens out onto the deck in front of the house, looking at the neightbours' house it would have been a ranch slider at some point that they widened out into French doors, presumably retaining the original short beam off the ranch slider and patching the rest up with 2x4s. The gib over the top is original 1970s stuff, the stuff covering the studs at the side of the French doors is much newer.

Dear God, please let them have put in double studs and not just a single one running up the middle... can't tell until we pull back more cladding whether the notched stud to the centre of the photo is a king stud or just a cripple like the ones next to it.

Builder has asked if he can submit a photo to the builders equivalent of the DailyWT/F.