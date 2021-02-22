Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281517 22-Feb-2021 15:34
I'm looking to sign up to Flick Electric for our new house, and it looks like they have a referral promo running where both people get $100 credit, nice.

 

If anyone is on Flick and has a referral code, I'll use it.

hhan
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2661186 22-Feb-2021 16:34
PMed

 
 
 
 

LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661194 22-Feb-2021 16:52
Thanks, submitted now :)

Zeon
3913 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2661217 22-Feb-2021 17:43
I used them for a while. Its a good concept and something we should be embracing more (well it may sting a bit in Texas!).

 

I rememeber I switched to Genesis after about 6 months as prices were consistently high due to a power station being offline. I then moved to Electric Kiwi.

 

I was still on their newsletter though and was considering switching back but they sent some political content unrelated to electricity and I decided I wouldn't consider them as a result......




Speedtest 2019-10-14



timmmay
20471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661237 22-Feb-2021 18:35
I moved to Electric Kiwi as Flick prices were consistently high for a couple of months a couple of years back during a drought. I also got sick of having to actively manage a utility - it was even worse than Powershop.

myfullflavour
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #3279312 5-Sep-2024 15:48
Anyone got a Flick referral code I can use?

LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3279314 5-Sep-2024 15:53
myfullflavour: Anyone got a Flick referral code I can use?


Thanks for asking, this is ours:

gparker1

https://www.flickelectric.co.nz/refer/gparker1 




myfullflavour
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #3279336 5-Sep-2024 17:28
LostBoyNZ:

myfullflavour: Anyone got a Flick referral code I can use?


Thanks for asking, this is ours:

gparker1

https://www.flickelectric.co.nz/refer/gparker1 



Awesome, $50 credit coming your way..



LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3279337 5-Sep-2024 17:30
Thanks very much!

