I'm looking to sign up to Flick Electric for our new house, and it looks like they have a referral promo running where both people get $100 credit, nice.
If anyone is on Flick and has a referral code, I'll use it.
I used them for a while. Its a good concept and something we should be embracing more (well it may sting a bit in Texas!).
I rememeber I switched to Genesis after about 6 months as prices were consistently high due to a power station being offline. I then moved to Electric Kiwi.
I was still on their newsletter though and was considering switching back but they sent some political content unrelated to electricity and I decided I wouldn't consider them as a result......
I moved to Electric Kiwi as Flick prices were consistently high for a couple of months a couple of years back during a drought. I also got sick of having to actively manage a utility - it was even worse than Powershop.
LostBoyNZ:myfullflavour: Anyone got a Flick referral code I can use?
Thanks for asking, this is ours:
gparker1
https://www.flickelectric.co.nz/refer/gparker1