I'm long overdue for a stick-vac purchase. Which one? Dyson/model? Are other brand/models worth considering?

Is the standard vac is still needed after purchasing a decent stick-vac? Maybe it makes sense to avoid spending on the top of the range if I still need to pull the standard vac around occasionally.

Small house, runtime is not an issue. The main motivation is an easy access rack for random casual vacuuming. Mainly carpet. Floor tiles in the bathroom and kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom we usually sweep and mop so no need for vac on tiles.