Smoke alarm recommendations
Scott3

2739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284312 13-Apr-2021 11:46
Send private message

Have a fairly recent 9v smoke alarm (Fireangle) that is throwing a lot of false positives (suspect an ant may have got into it), so will need to be replaced.

 

Prior unit was one of the 10 year battery ones. After a while it started making this clicking sound (only audible when the house is silent at night) so had to throw that away.

 

Given my history I am reluctant to spend a lot of money (but could for something really reliable)

 

Generally I am trying to phase out my use of disposable batteries. What would be ideal is a smoke alarm running on AA's so I could put eneloops in it, but I am not sure such a product exists.

 

Don't really want to get a sparky in to install a 230v unit.

 1 | 2
rogercruse
600 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691972 13-Apr-2021 12:19
Send private message

We installed a couple of these to complement the wired alarm system fitted by the builder of our new property. The integrated wireless products are linked so if one unit is trigger, then all of them react. 

 

https://www.cavius.com/  available in the usually DIY mega centres.

 

 

scuwp
3565 posts

Uber Geek


  #2692004 13-Apr-2021 13:11
Send private message

Definitely Cavius.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

jonathan18
6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2692022 13-Apr-2021 13:47
Send private message

Noting the OP said he was ideally after one that could use Eneloops, and he wasn't too happy with the last 10-year one, then Cavius may not be what he's looking for? 

 

But, yeah, I've had no problem with the Cavius alarms we've got around the house and would recommend them. Equally, I've been happy with the Arma 10-year alarms I bought from Bunnings, which are very similar and a good amount cheaper than Cavius - no idea of the design influences on these (joke): https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arma-micro-photoelectric-smoke-alarm-with-10-year-battery-2-pack_p0190923

 

 



neb

neb
6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692056 13-Apr-2021 14:34
Send private message

Scott3:

Don't really want to get a sparky in to install a 230v unit.

 

 

You don't need a sparky, you can wire them in yourself if you connect them to your house alarm since they're only 12V. We had several put in during the Casa re-do, and the benefit is that we get notified anywhere, not just when we're inside the house.

OmniouS
376 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692097 13-Apr-2021 15:49
Send private message

Cavius used to offer an optional gateway hub (with mobile app and Google home integration) for use with their wireless sensors.. this seems to have disappeared. Does anyone know what happened with it? I'm also interested in installing some Cavius sensors.

 

It looks like it's possible to integrate the sensors with whatever else you want using an SDR dongle and the project here 

jarledb
Webhead
2801 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692249 13-Apr-2021 20:12
Send private message

Go for the 10-year Cavius smoke alarms. You can get wireless one (so they communicate within each other, which is what I would recommend); or free standing ones (no communication between the smoke alarms). Cavius make really high quality smoke detectors. I have been in that industry for almost 20 years and never seen anything even remotely as dependable as the Cavius ones. 

 

The NZ site for Cavius is https://cavius.co.nz

 

 

 

Disclaimer: I am part owner of the Nordic distributor of Cavius. 

rogercruse
600 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692402 14-Apr-2021 07:02
Send private message

OmniouS:... Cavius used to offer an optional gateway hub...this seems to have disappeared.... Does anyone know what happened with it? ...

 

 

 

I asked this question (Whatever happened to the Cavius Hub?) on the Cavius NZ Facebook page. This is their reply:

 

We launched the Gateway HUB and Security Sensors in September 2019 in NZ and Australia. However in late May 2020, we sadly had to pull the products from the shelves and are being discontinued for now. The reason for this is CAVIUS Denmark developed these products as a joint venture with another Danish software and app company. Unfortunately, that software/app company were terribly affected by the economic challenges of COVID-19 and we believe they are shutting down or changing their business model. All the key IP sat with them. However, CAVIUS Denmark are using their own R&D team to see if similar products can be produced in-house. It’s just that these things take time, so I don’t have a timeline for when we would potentially relaunch a HUB and security suite again. Our apologies and hopefully if you keep checking in with us, we may have developed the products and will have them on retailers shelves.

 

 

 

In June last year, I tried to buy a Hub from my local Bunnings store but was told that all sales were suspend. The store staff didn't know why.



zenourn
244 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2692411 14-Apr-2021 07:44
Send private message

I agree with the Cavius wireless recommendations, is recently what I put in place around the house. I like it now that areas with higher potential fire risks (server room, EV charging in garage, 3D printer) are all linked to the alarms in the bedrooms. Also have the heat units for gas stove and woodburner. No false alarms, no issues with batteries, is what I'll be sticking with.

 

I'm all for rechargeable batteries, but for smoke alarms I think too much of a potentially liability (eneloops are good, but many others have too high self discharge).

neb

neb
6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692612 14-Apr-2021 12:52
Send private message

rogercruse:In June last year, I tried to buy a Hub from my local Bunnings store but was told that all sales were suspend. The store staff didn't know why.

 

There's a lot of cross-pollination between the companies that design and build these things in Europe, a year or two back I traced through them all and found that some of the Cavius DNA also exists in Smartwares (from memory) products, which are still being sold.  Only problem is they won't ship to NZ, but if you've got access to a forwarding service...

jarledb
Webhead
2801 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692648 14-Apr-2021 13:28
Send private message

neb:

 

rogercruse:In June last year, I tried to buy a Hub from my local Bunnings store but was told that all sales were suspend. The store staff didn't know why.

 

There's a lot of cross-pollination between the companies that design and build these things in Europe, a year or two back I traced through them all and found that some of the Cavius DNA also exists in Smartwares (from memory) products, which are still being sold.  Only problem is they won't ship to NZ, but if you've got access to a forwarding service...

 

 

Just be aware that the Cavius system sold in New Zealand and Australia operate on different frequencies from the ones sold in Europe, so you can't mix them. 

 

 

neb

neb
6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692651 14-Apr-2021 13:30
Send private message

jarledb: Just be aware that the Cavius system sold in New Zealand and Australia operate on different frequencies from the ones sold in Europe, so you can't mix them.

 

Sure, if you're going down this route then you need to get all-Smartwares stuff.  Also print out a copy of the RSM exception for running it in NZ if someone asks, it was a recent change.

Scott3

2739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2725080 11-Jun-2021 00:48
Send private message

Very late follow up on this.

 

Found the Firehawk 5 Year Photoelectric Smoke Alarm, which are powered by AAA's, so I could put eneloops into them. Brought three.

 

Sadly two major issues:

 

  • 5x false alarms across three units over two days. (one or two may have been ant related), but this was unworkable.
  • expiry date only 10 years away - so they are kinda disposable anyway.

 

 

Ended up taking them back and getting Cavius 10 year units instead. not a single false alarm so far, and we have had them several weeks now :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bung
4518 posts

Uber Geek


  #2725088 11-Jun-2021 05:53
Send private message

You could have been caught by the lower voltage of rechargeables. AFAIK all alarms should be replaced after 10 years even if you can replace the batteries.

Dulouz
806 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2725092 11-Jun-2021 06:36
Send private message

rogercruse:

 

OmniouS:... Cavius used to offer an optional gateway hub...this seems to have disappeared.... Does anyone know what happened with it? ...

 

 

 

I asked this question (Whatever happened to the Cavius Hub?) on the Cavius NZ Facebook page. This is their reply:

 

We launched the Gateway HUB and Security Sensors in September 2019 in NZ and Australia. However in late May 2020, we sadly had to pull the products from the shelves and are being discontinued for now. The reason for this is CAVIUS Denmark developed these products as a joint venture with another Danish software and app company. Unfortunately, that software/app company were terribly affected by the economic challenges of COVID-19 and we believe they are shutting down or changing their business model. All the key IP sat with them. However, CAVIUS Denmark are using their own R&D team to see if similar products can be produced in-house. It’s just that these things take time, so I don’t have a timeline for when we would potentially relaunch a HUB and security suite again. Our apologies and hopefully if you keep checking in with us, we may have developed the products and will have them on retailers shelves.

 

 

 

In June last year, I tried to buy a Hub from my local Bunnings store but was told that all sales were suspend. The store staff didn't know why.

 

 

I also recently contacted Cavius about the hub. They replied with

 

If you did purchase the Wireless Family alarm with the intent of also purchasing the HUB, we do have a work around for this. Would probably be best to discuss over the phone however.

 

Although I've been too busy to follow up on their offer.

 

 




Amanon

Arsonist
28 posts

Geek


  #2725105 11-Jun-2021 08:07
Send private message

 

I also recently contacted Cavius about the hub. They replied with

 

If you did purchase the Wireless Family alarm with the intent of also purchasing the HUB, we do have a work around for this. Would probably be best to discuss over the phone however.

 

 

 

 

I am interested in what "work around" they may have for this. Are you able to post their contact number and I'll give them a buzz. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





