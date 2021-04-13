Have a fairly recent 9v smoke alarm (Fireangle) that is throwing a lot of false positives (suspect an ant may have got into it), so will need to be replaced.

Prior unit was one of the 10 year battery ones. After a while it started making this clicking sound (only audible when the house is silent at night) so had to throw that away.

Given my history I am reluctant to spend a lot of money (but could for something really reliable)

Generally I am trying to phase out my use of disposable batteries. What would be ideal is a smoke alarm running on AA's so I could put eneloops in it, but I am not sure such a product exists.

Don't really want to get a sparky in to install a 230v unit.