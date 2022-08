Those look like switch lighting downlights. If so, there will be a plug on the low voltage side of the driver, this can be unplugged and there will be a driver per downlight.

As the lifx includes a driver, you will need to chop the plug off and terminate to the existing lighting cable, however if you are not sure about what you are doing, get an electrician in to do it.

It is simple to do, however you will need termination boxes and lugs https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/goldair-junction-box-small-small-white/p/247779

In terms of insurance/liability, you can do it yourself as long as

1 - it is your home

2 - the site is not used for any commercial purpose

3 - you meet or exceed the specifications in the NZ electrical code.