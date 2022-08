I think a hole in the gib will be ugly (although you're probably better at cutting gib than me). If the monitor is smaller than a light switch faceplate, I'd be inclined to mount it behind a faceplate or similar, which in turn can have holes drilled in it for the LEDs. The antenna might mean you can't mount it to the faceplate itself, so you might need some kind of bracket inside the wall to mount it on and hold it in the right place relative to the plate. If you don't have ants, possibly remove the case so you get some mounting holes to attach to.

I'd try to put in the same cavity as the power board if I could. Your monitor may die, or in 5 years your monitor may be obsolete. So you'll need/want to replace it. Maybe the replacement will have the same plug on it, but probably not. Maybe it'll have LEDs in the same place, probably not. At least leave yourself plenty of length on the cables so that you aren't trying to crimp the new connector on the 1cm protruding from the wall.