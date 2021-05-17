It does depend on the type of tree and what is dropping into the gutters.

We had a lot of ti tree and some pine needles blocking our gutters and the whiskers were basically useless. If it is larger leaves then it might be OK.

We also tried one that sits in your gutters but had a hump (different brand but similar to this https://www.bunnings.co.nz/whites-staymesh-ultra-gutterguard-1m-plastic-5pk_p3040976 ), the needles and ti tree droppings used to get trapped behind the hump and stay sitting against the tin roof which wasn't ideal, ie they didn't wash over the hump an out of the gutter, so we ditched it.

So if your tree droppings are small in size I don't think the ones above are a great idea.

My neighbour installed a very thin mesh, it is screwed into the roof and the gutter. Worked very well as they experience the same trees as us, but eventually it filled up with stuff and they had to unscrew it to clean it out which wasn't ideal. It was many years before they had to do that though. Something like this https://guttersolutionz.co.nz/metal-gutter-guards.html