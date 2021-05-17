Went out to the covered verandah while it was raining and there was a deluge equal to a waterfall pouring out over the gutters onto the deck and causing a mini flood. Amazing amount of water.
Climbed up and unblocked the down pipe from leaves of the tree that overhangs close to it and which I don’t want to get rid of as it shields from the Southerly. Luckily it was easy to get to on a stool and standing on the rail.
What’s the best long term solution to stop this happening. It’s a long gutter with down pipe at one end. I’ve seen the narrow mesh at Bunnings and spiral brushes that I think go inside the down pipe, or do they go in the spouting, unsure. Any advice on best approach appreciated.