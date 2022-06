I have an Arizona gen 2 slave unit that has tripped the thermal overload (I think it operates at 55 degrees) a couple of times. I have narrowed the fault down to the run capacitor which measures 300µF instead of the 2µF it should be. I have purchased replacement run capacitor from element 14. Does anyone know if the fan/motor will likely need replacing as well? I’m hoping the fact that the thermal overload has tripped will have protected the motor?