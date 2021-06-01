Good morning!
I'm a gadget/tech fan & after buying a couple of Mi security cameras, I got the idea of using the tech to help me as I have a degenerative neurological disease & 3 teen children to look after.
"They must be easy to connect to & control automatically in this digital age. ", I thought. I thought wrong. I bought a handful of the little square Mi Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2 sensors which connected easily to the Xiaomi Home app & were setup to tell me if the kids' rooms got cold. They communicate online via one of the cameras which acts as a BLE Gateway.
I then bought an Arlec smart socket that integrates well with Google Home & "Smart Life" and, after some faffing, I can control it to some degree. However attempts to use it to control a heater based on a temperature sensor's reading (IFTTT responding to Xiaomi Home notifications) has had little success.
Easy solution would be to get some Mi(jia) sockets & control within the Xiaomi app. I bought 2 Xiaomi Smart Socket 2 gateways.
Aargh, 2 weeks of trying different apps & setting Xiaomi Home to "Chinese Mainland" and the smart sockets still sit there with their yellow lights flashing & taunting me. Occasionally I've had the Xiaomi app connect with them but they never connect with my WiFi.
Before I use up what remaining neurons I have left, is there anywhere /anyone who can give me a straight forward way to connect & control everything (I have a history in programming /electronic gadgets although limited mental energy)? Maybe a gateway is the answer? I can't afford to spend much & don't want to spend money on something that doesn't work... Any thoughts /ideas /answers gladly accepted & appreciated.
Thanks