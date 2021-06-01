So I am in the Tuya (Smartlife) ecosystem primarily via the grid connect (primarily arlec and deta) range from bunnings.

Similar to you I have it hooked up to google home.

They sell a temperature and humidity sensor. I do not have this, but the door opening sensor works well for me.

Arlec Grid Connect Smart Home Sensor Kit - Bunnings New Zealand

Here is the sensor buy itself, but you need the hub as well:

Arlec Grid Connect Smart Temperature Sensor - Bunnings New Zealand

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-home-hub_p0148571

Or of course you could go real simple and just get a heatermate (www.heatermate.com.au)

Honestly - the arlec stuff is decent, not stupidly priced, I've had a couple of the lightbulbs fail and swapped them with no issues.

You can get fairly clever with both the tuya or smartlife app and google home. What you are looking for can 100% be done in the Tuya app - too cold, turn on socket.

I have routines for lighting when we're on holiday, turning off lights and turning on heaters and vacuum when it's bedtime, managing the projector, soundbar and xbox.