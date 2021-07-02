Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdd Additional / secondary Fuse Panel to house - EV Vehicle Charger
mrhaboobi

157 posts

Master Geek


#288479 2-Jul-2021 15:21
Send private message

Hi All

 

I'm looking to install some additional items in my house, and the fuse panel we have is currently full.  

 

Looking to run a small secondary panel for an EV Charger. ( 30A )

 

Will buy an 8way panel ( as I need 5 slots ).

 

I'm going to do the leg work of running the wires in the roof and down the walls etc..

 

The panel will have a 40amp RCD Type B.  Will also have a 32amp breaker and the item it will power is 30amp.

 

( for this example assume a 32amp power point )

 

My question is i want to know what size wiring i need to use to extend to a second fuse box.  My understanding of the worksafe rules are that a 6mm TPS 2core plus earth is suitable for 40amp load.

 

Is this correct when running a secondary box, or do i need to further up size the wire?   My assumption is a don't.

 

Would love to confirm so i can do the monkey work in the roof and then engage a sparky

 

thanks

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
wellygary
6652 posts

Uber Geek


  #2737982 2-Jul-2021 15:34
Send private message

Talk to the Sparky first and get them to confirm what the wire specs they want are...

 

You are going to need to get them to sign off the  board work anyway, and I suspect they will get jumpy about turning up to find a wire coming out of a hole and the customer saying  "the wiring is fine, I ran it my self"... 

 

 

 

They will likely be happy for you to do some of the grunt work, but getting them to agree to it up front is probably going to make things easier in the long run... 

 

They might even be able to help you out by getting trade pricing on the cable and breakers/boxes  for you...

elpenguino
2448 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2737988 2-Jul-2021 15:40
Send private message

If I was planning to be charging an EV for the next X years, I'd be looking to upsize the cable where possible. 

 

A sparky will usually derive a cable size based on a certain loss. That loss costs you in power lost as heat in the cable - so some extra money spent on a larger than minimum cable upfront will be paid back over the years.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

tripper1000
1463 posts

Uber Geek


  #2737990 2-Jul-2021 15:41
Send private message

I'd highly recommend you sweet talk to an Electrician first and pre-arrange for them to do the final connections and certification. At this point you can also plan the job, and talk about the way things need to be for them to be happy to certify it.

 

It's a much better idea than calling in some Electrician cold and expect him to certify your work, and then potentially getting into a disagreement about interpretation of the rules - or a total show stopper than you'll need to rework. 

 

As to your question it depends on what else is going on the secondary switch board (you may have to vacate some circuits from the main board in order to fit the CB's that feed the secondary board), and also how long the run is (longer runs need heavier cable even though currents may be the same), and can also depend on the routing (cabling through insulation needs to be heavier than cable in free air in order to eliminate heating risks - cables in free air can off-load more heat so can be thinner safely).



mrhaboobi

157 posts

Master Geek


  #2737999 2-Jul-2021 15:57
Send private message

HI,

 

Thanks for the various feedback , yes i think you have mis interpreted my comment, i dont plan to make ANY connections, im literally feeding a cable along the attic from the main panel, to another location, to do this i need to lift the roof, drill the framing etc.  I know what im doing in terms of that work, no desire to connect, fit or terminate anything, just wanted to know if 6mm TPS is going to be the right cable to use ( seems to be correct given its use in ovens / ranges etc with similar 30a loads ) :)   i wouldn't expect an electrician to certify my connections, just want to get some cable pre run to save him a good days worth of work and me some costs )  he will have full visibility of the cable as well).  as for pricing, i already get trade price on all the goods. but that was a good thought.

 

Cheers

mrhaboobi

157 posts

Master Geek


  #2738001 2-Jul-2021 16:01
Send private message

tripper1000:

 

I'd highly recommend you sweet talk to an Electrician first and pre-arrange for them to do the final connections and certification. At this point you can also plan the job, and talk about the way things need to be for them to be happy to certify it.

 

It's a much better idea than calling in some Electrician cold and expect him to certify your work, and then potentially getting into a disagreement about interpretation of the rules - or a total show stopper than you'll need to rework. 

 

As to your question it depends on what else is going on the secondary switch board (you may have to vacate some circuits from the main board in order to fit the CB's that feed the secondary board), and also how long the run is (longer runs need heavier cable even though currents may be the same), and can also depend on the routing (cabling through insulation needs to be heavier than cable in free air in order to eliminate heating risks - cables in free air can off-load more heat so can be thinner safely).

 

 

Ok the comments about the insulation is helpful, thank you.    secondary switch board will literally be the one 30amp charger, the cable run is maybe 6 meters..  about 2.5 M in wall and 4M above in the ceiling space.  

 

Cheers

 

 

Daynger
300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2738011 2-Jul-2021 16:47
Send private message

Cable size will depend on the length of the cable run.

 

Also an electrician will not be able to connect and certify, you will need an electrical inspector for that.

 

Before you start anything get familiar with ECP51, as that is the rulebook for homeowner electrical works.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 