Hi All

I'm looking to install some additional items in my house, and the fuse panel we have is currently full.

Looking to run a small secondary panel for an EV Charger. ( 30A )

Will buy an 8way panel ( as I need 5 slots ).

I'm going to do the leg work of running the wires in the roof and down the walls etc..

The panel will have a 40amp RCD Type B. Will also have a 32amp breaker and the item it will power is 30amp.

( for this example assume a 32amp power point )

My question is i want to know what size wiring i need to use to extend to a second fuse box. My understanding of the worksafe rules are that a 6mm TPS 2core plus earth is suitable for 40amp load.

Is this correct when running a secondary box, or do i need to further up size the wire? My assumption is a don't.

Would love to confirm so i can do the monkey work in the roof and then engage a sparky

thanks